Shreveport, LA

Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Historic Highland Home with Craftsman Charm is 100% Swoon Worthy

This Craftsman-style home built in 1930 in the historic Highland neighborhood is a dream for someone looking for vintage charm with modern amenities. Situated on a corner lot, this beauty features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen any chef would be proud to call their own, updated appliances, hardwood floors for miles, Tiffany-style light fixtures, tons of room, an insane amount of natural light, high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. This home truly has all of the bells and whistles and you can tell that great care went into the remodel. It's being offered by Antonio Zavarce with Hello House for $265,700. The house comes in at 3,640 square feet of living space, which works out to $73 a square foot. That's a deal for sure!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras

If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport

Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Do You Know Any of These Missing Louisiana Children?

More young people are missing from Louisiana homes as we move into the new year. Authorities are asking for help from the public to find some of these children. In many of these cases, the person has been missing for decades and there’s been no trace. Many of them are cold cases in a Louisiana police agency.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

For Only $1.5 Million You Can Own Your Very Own Oasis in Longview, Texas

Sometimes There Will Be a House That Catches Your Attention and Makes You Day Dream. It's no secret that Longview, Texas has gorgeous real estate. Some of the most beautiful homes in East Texas have a Longview address and even though the home that caught my attention isn't the most expensive home for sale in Longview it has one of the most epic backyards on the market. If you love having friends and family over this is going to be the perfect home. Welcome to 225 Wendy Acres Ave in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy