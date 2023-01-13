ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lisa Marie Presley and Mom Priscilla Presley’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Scientology, Drug Addiction and More

 3 days ago
Thick as thieves. Lisa Marie Presley had a close relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley , before her death in January 2023 — but the twosome faced their fair share of ups and downs.

"My mom was really, really strict with me," Lisa Marie said during a 2013 appearance on The Talk . "Constrictive. I realized that is not going to work very well because it made us not get close for a very long time. We are now very close, but when I was younger, it was, like, difficult to have a relationship with somebody that's got you ... around the neck all the time.”

Priscilla and Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley , tied the knot in May 1967 and welcomed their daughter less than a year later. After the twosome called it quits in 1973, they took turns sharing custody of their only child.

While Lisa Marie often called her father, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, "very adoring" and "sweet," she explained that her mother was "level-headed" and would often have "to undo whatever was done if I went to Graceland and spent two weeks being a tyrant."

After the Tennessee native began abusing drugs at the age of 13 following her father's death, Priscilla checked Lisa Marie into The Castle, a Scientology center in Hollywood. Although the two continued to butt heads throughout the "Now What" singer's teens and early ’20s, their dynamic took a turn when Lisa Marie filed for divorce from fourth husband Michael Lockwood in 2016.

Following their split, the pair, who tied the knot in 2006, entered a messy custody battle after a report surfaced that the exes’ twin daughters, Finley and Harper, were in protective care after “disturbing” photos of children were allegedly found on the guitarist’s computer.

Lisa Marie, for her part, claimed in court documents obtained in February 2017 that she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” when she discovered the images. Lockwood’s lawyer denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, calling her claims “highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed later that month that Lockwood was under investigation for alleged child abuse . Priscilla, meanwhile, revealed via Facebook that same month that the children were in her care “until all this is sorted out.” (Lockwood was later cleared of all potential charges.)

One month later, the Graceland cofounder gave Us an exclusive update on having the two little ones under her roof.

“It’s great, it’s absolutely great [having them at home with me]. I love it, I love it,” she gushed. “Having twins is quite an experience, I have to say. Both of them are very different. Wonderful kids, wonderful children.”

When Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough , died by suicide in July 2020, Priscilla was again there to care for her daughter and family. (In addition to Benjamin, the “Idiot singer” and Keough, who were married from 1988 to 1994, shared daughter Riley.)

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life . The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” Priscilla wrote via Facebook at the time. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”

She continued, “I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone [Garibaldi] , my son], who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

In January 2023, Priscilla confirmed the news that her firstborn had died after undergoing cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Keep scrolling to relive Priscilla and Lisa Marie's ups and downs:

Linda McWilliams
1d ago

I have discovered over the many years I have lived , that either Mother's and daughters are very close or they are very different and tend to have problems with each other . It shows up in the teen years . Suddenly that little girl that stuck by Mom turns into something unrecognizable and wants nothing to do with Mom anymore . It's sad , and if a mother sees that, she needs to work on that relationship right away , if possible. Also remember that just because you have a daughter does not mean she should be just like you, the daughter is an individual with likes different from Mother

Beth Woodrum Milligan
1d ago

the main biggest mistake Priscilla made is that Scientology second biggest mistake that Lisa made is staying with Scientology!!! it's a cult and they have committed murder before it's just hidden

Jackie Wahl Williams
3d ago

I'm so sick of people pointing out her addictions. she DIED! HAVE SOME RESPECT!

