Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Kim Kardashian Jokingly Mocks Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In ‘Bad Makeup’ TikTok: Watch
At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.
Sydney Sweeney Says This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask Makes All The Difference
As fascinating as experimental, exotic celebrity beauty treatments can be, it’s always refreshing when a star credits their fresh-faced look to something more attainable for the mortals. Sydney Sweeney’s reputation as the proverbial girl-next-door has helped her build an empire of iconic roles, but the appeal extends to her aesthetics, too — is there ever a time when her complexion looks anything less than bouncy? Fortunately, Sweeney never gatekeeps exactly which products help tease out that red carpet glow, down to the overnight favorites that help her wake up with refreshed-feeling (and refreshed-looking) skin. Sydney Sweeney credits Laneige products as the secret behind her hydrated, dewy look, highlighting two best-sellers as some of her own personal favorites in a dreamy new ad campaign for the brand.
