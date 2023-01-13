As fascinating as experimental, exotic celebrity beauty treatments can be, it’s always refreshing when a star credits their fresh-faced look to something more attainable for the mortals. Sydney Sweeney’s reputation as the proverbial girl-next-door has helped her build an empire of iconic roles, but the appeal extends to her aesthetics, too — is there ever a time when her complexion looks anything less than bouncy? Fortunately, Sweeney never gatekeeps exactly which products help tease out that red carpet glow, down to the overnight favorites that help her wake up with refreshed-feeling (and refreshed-looking) skin. Sydney Sweeney credits Laneige products as the secret behind her hydrated, dewy look, highlighting two best-sellers as some of her own personal favorites in a dreamy new ad campaign for the brand.

