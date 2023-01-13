Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Atlantic City, New Jersey Is Launching An All New Branding
MEET AC had been the name of the sales and marketing force that directly supports the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was confusing and did not transfer into proper brand awareness, etc. Effective today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that is all set to change. “MEET AC” is no more.
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
roi-nj.com
A.C.’s Small: ‘We’re going to be bold, we’re going to be aggressive’
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small offered plenty of optimism during his State of the City address last week at the Caesars Hotel & Casino. “We’ve been doing amazing things in the great city of Atlantic City, but we want to take that to another level in 2023,” he said.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Atlantic City Council Meets in Closed Session Today
(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the Atlantic City Council will meet in closed session this afternoon to discuss issues of concern to the Police Department. Lund says the order to enter into a closed session is to avoid disclosing specific law enforcement matters, such as allowable tolerances or criteria for the selection, prosecution, or settlement of cases. The closed session starts at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Rapid bus service could outrun planned South Jersey train | Letter
I would like to thank James Bracciante, whose recent op-ed, “For non-drivers, (proposed) Glassboro-Camden light rail still makes sense,” made the case — perhaps inadvertently — for NJ Transit’s South Jersey Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, seen by some as an alternative to the light rail line (LRT).
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Atlantic City Board Members Not Informed About Shooting
During the 2:00 p.m hour today, (Friday, January 13, 2023), there was a shooting near the Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that ShotSpotter confirmed that two gunshots were fired. A male was shot and taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City...
Atlantic City defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap
Ky Gilliam scored 17 points for Atlantic City as it held on for a 51-49 victory over Millville in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (5-7) went into the fourth quarter up 43-26 before holding on for the win as Millville (8-4) outscored it 23-8. Atlantic City jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime.
Kentucky commit DJ Wagner puts on show in national basketball showdown (PHOTOS)
Kentucky DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a national showdown at the Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, scoring a game-high 27 points in a 66-62 loss to Centennial (CA). Camden fell short in that battle of basketball powerhouses, but Wagner matched Duke commit Jared...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
No. 20 Seneca, coach Greg Bauer win 300th match, over Cinnaminson
The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot in athletic circles. The Seneca wrestling program — No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 — pins the word across its collective chest. Wearing it like armor. Following Seneca’s 43-16 road win at Cinnaminson, members of the Seneca...
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Arliana Torres recorded 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals to lead Toms River North to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Memorial, 53-21. Megan Sias tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Julia Grodzicki added eight points, four rebounds and five steals for Toms River North (9-2), which held a 35-9 lead at halftime.
Boys basketball: Germann surpasses 1,000 career pts. as Egg Harbor tops Wildwood Catholic
DJ Germann surpasses 1,000 career points as Egg Harbor dispatched Wildwood Catholic 84-49 in Egg Harbor. Germann finished with 21 points and six rebounds while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for Egg Harbor (12-3). Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins each had 13 points. Justin Harper...
