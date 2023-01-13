ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Meets in Closed Session Today

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the Atlantic City Council will meet in closed session this afternoon to discuss issues of concern to the Police Department. Lund says the order to enter into a closed session is to avoid disclosing specific law enforcement matters, such as allowable tolerances or criteria for the selection, prosecution, or settlement of cases. The closed session starts at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
ATLANTIC, IA
NJ.com

Atlantic City defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap

Ky Gilliam scored 17 points for Atlantic City as it held on for a 51-49 victory over Millville in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (5-7) went into the fourth quarter up 43-26 before holding on for the win as Millville (8-4) outscored it 23-8. Atlantic City jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Arliana Torres recorded 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals to lead Toms River North to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Memorial, 53-21. Megan Sias tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Julia Grodzicki added eight points, four rebounds and five steals for Toms River North (9-2), which held a 35-9 lead at halftime.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy