Read full article on original website
Related
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors
Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
fox5ny.com
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
N.J.-based Party City files for bankruptcy protection. Stores remain open.
New Jersey-based Party City filed has for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors
OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1