Hunterdon County, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions

Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J.-based Party City files for bankruptcy protection. Stores remain open.

New Jersey-based Party City filed has for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
