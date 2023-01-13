Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities
Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
N.J. reports 1,133 COVID cases, 14 deaths; daily positive tests on decline
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,133 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths. Daily case rates have been declining since a week ago, when the state reported 2,128 positive tests on Jan. 10. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,748, down 20% from a week...
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
Hoboken’s proposed rent control amendment disappoints both landlord and tenant advocates
Neither pro-tenant nor pro-landlord voices are happy about changes to Hoboken’s rent control ordinance that are in a proposed amendment headed to the city council Wednesday. The amendment, in part, would clarify legal rent calculation practices used to determine the maximum monthly price rent-controlled units can currently go for.
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, activists say. A grant could help save it
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the American civil rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin,...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
The number of guns confiscated from Newark airport passengers is up
TSA officers found and stopped 39 guns at New Jersey-New York metro area airports in 2022, with the most weapons detected at Newark airport, officials said. Officials reported 14 guns were found at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2022, up from 12 guns in 2021. LaGuardia Airport was second highest with 11 guns, followed by John F. Kennedy airport, where 7 guns were found at security checkpoints.
Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program
An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care. Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February. “The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the...
N.J.-based Party City files for bankruptcy protection. Stores remain open.
New Jersey-based Party City filed has for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
Shootings, car thefts fell last year, Murphy says. Here are the numbers.
The number of gun homicides in New Jersey fell 17% last year while overall shootings declined by 26%, new state data shows. There were 655 shootings overall, including 207 murders, in 2022, according to data provided to NJ Advance Media by the Attorney General’s Office. That’s down from 881...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Upgrades, contest coming to historic Jersey City Heights park | Letter
Something wonderful is coming to Leonard Gordon Park. Nobody’s talking about it … the word is mum. Almost nobody knows. The story of the coming world-class renovation of this great historic park is a riddle within a puzzle, wrapped up in a mystery, and cloaked in silence. Despite...
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
