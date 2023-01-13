ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ Spotlight

NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities

Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
ucnj.org

Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste

The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

The number of guns confiscated from Newark airport passengers is up

TSA officers found and stopped 39 guns at New Jersey-New York metro area airports in 2022, with the most weapons detected at Newark airport, officials said. Officials reported 14 guns were found at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2022, up from 12 guns in 2021. LaGuardia Airport was second highest with 11 guns, followed by John F. Kennedy airport, where 7 guns were found at security checkpoints.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program

An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care. Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February. “The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.-based Party City files for bankruptcy protection. Stores remain open.

New Jersey-based Party City filed has for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
fox5ny.com

FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
105.7 The Hawk

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ.com

NJ.com

