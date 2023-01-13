Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
Losch lifts Hillsborough past Phillipsburg at buzzer - Boys basketball recap
Nick Losch picked the perfect time for his only basket of the game, as his layup at the buzzer sent Hillsborough to a 37-35 win over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Zion Harrison scored a team-high 10 points for Hillsborough, which improved to 7-5. Phillipsburg fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School...
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Neptune defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Christa Ramos had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Neptune over Point Pleasant Boro 53-30 in Point Pleasant. Neptune (3-8) took control early as it led 32-13 at halftime adding to its lead in the second half and outscoring Point Pleasant Boro 21-17. Majiah Quarles pitched in 15 points.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Heartsick East Orange overcame early woes by trusting ‘the process’ and each other
The string of setbacks marking the start of East Orange’s season could not begin to compare to the profound loss this program had endured two months prior to the first game. Still, that did not mollify the sense of disappointment felt by this team, which had hoped mightily to honor the memory of deceased teammate Letrell Duncan with success on the court.
Dayton over Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amiel Dillard and Molly Martys scored 14 points apiece as Dayton defeated Plainfield, 49-40, in Springfield. Angela Gatto and Sami Casey added seven points each for Dayton (8-4), which jumped out to a 14-3 lead. Dillard ensured the lead stuck by making 8-of-10 free throws in the second half. Haszah...
CBS News
Friends remember UGA star Devin Willock of New Jersey
The offensive lineman was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning, not long after the school celebrated its second consecutive national championship. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
Friday The 13th Proves Lucky For 11 NJ Lottery Players
Friday the 13th turned into a lucky one for eleven New Jersey Lottery players. Ten Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 — and one good for $20,000 — were sold in the Garden state. The tickets from the Friday, Jan. 13, drawing matched four of the five white...
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
‘The Ground Shook!’ — Widespread Reports of Shaking Ground Friday Afternoon Across South Jersey
Whoa! We've seen literally HUNDREDS of reports that the ground in South Jersey shook for nearly 30 seconds Friday afternoon. It raises the question: did an Earthquake just strike New Jersey on Friday, January 13, 2023?. The reports of the ground shaking have stretched across a large swath of South...
Holland Tunnel to close for six nights a week until 2025 for major repair that starts in February
Drivers using the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey overnight will need to find another way to cross the Hudson River for six days each week until 2025, starting on Feb. 5 when the Jersey bound tube begins closing for Hurricane Sandy related repairs. The latest work comes as the end...
‘Great Pastina Panic of 2023’ stirs up childhood memories and desperate search for beloved pasta
A swirling galaxy of tiny semolina stars churned in the boiling water. My grandmother stirred the pot in concentric circles, like she was enacting a ritual in some magic cauldron. And she was. A generous heap of those whimsical dots, called pastina, was always the answer for what to eat...
