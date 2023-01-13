Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
silverscreenandroll.com
2023 Lakers Trade Rumors Tracker
As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, teams are staring at a trade deadline that is closing in abruptly. This season, the trade deadline is on Feb. 9 but the rumors have stretched all the way back to before the start of the season. The Lakers roster was one that...
silverscreenandroll.com
Thomas Bryant thinks he and Anthony Davis could be a ‘special’ pairing
It’s some cruel irony that the Lakers have seen two separate big men this year flourish in big ways, yet haven’t been able to experience the pair of them excelling next to one another. In the early stages of the season, it was Anthony Davis who was putting...
silverscreenandroll.com
How Russell Westbrook helped Thomas Bryant fight back after his ACL tear
When the Lakers signed Thomas Bryant this offseason, it was a gamble that the big man would refind his pre-injury form. It wasn’t a particularly big gamble, as it was a veteran’s minimum contract, but Bryant’s role was expected to be a big one if things played out ideally.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers will reportedly not bring back Sterling Brown for another 10-day contract, opening 15th roster spot
The Lakers signed Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract 11 days ago, and despite being allowed to sign him to a second one, the team will not do so, according to a report from Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times. As a result of this move, the team’s roster...
silverscreenandroll.com
NBA says Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on final possession of Lakers vs. Sixers
It has only been 72 hours since the most recent NBA Last Two Minute Report showed calls in the final possessions of a tightly contested game disadvantaged the Lakers, and the final possession between Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook at the end of Los Angeles’ 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers made it appear that the team might end up getting a retroactive apology from the league two games in a row.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers Injury Update: The latest on Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker
While the situation in total is still less than ideal with the Lakers being without Anthony Davis for more than a month, all of the news surrounding his recovery, rehab and potential return continues to be almost wholly positive. The latest updates over the weekend did not divert from that...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers have done whatever they needed to keep things afloat without Anthony Davis
Although it wasn't pretty, especially given the competition, the Lakers’ win over the Rockets on Monday did continue what has been a larger, successful trend of treading water without Anthony Davis. Since he went down with an injury back in December, the Lakers are now 9-8 in their 17...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Withering frontcourt faces tough challenge
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, with the game marking their third contest in four nights. The most recent game, the second night of a back-to-back, saw the Lakers picking up a much-needed win against the Houston Rockets. The 140-132 shootout win helped break a three-game skid, with the Lakers now set to take on the team they beat in the game that preceded that losing streak.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis is back on the court for the Lakers and looking good
Anthony Davis’ return to the court appears to be moving along well, even if there have been limited updates so far. Prior to Sunday’s game, Davis was shown going through a light workout that mainly featured shooting. During the game, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell provided an update on...
