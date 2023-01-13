ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

silverscreenandroll.com

2023 Lakers Trade Rumors Tracker

As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, teams are staring at a trade deadline that is closing in abruptly. This season, the trade deadline is on Feb. 9 but the rumors have stretched all the way back to before the start of the season. The Lakers roster was one that...
NBA says Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on final possession of Lakers vs. Sixers

It has only been 72 hours since the most recent NBA Last Two Minute Report showed calls in the final possessions of a tightly contested game disadvantaged the Lakers, and the final possession between Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook at the end of Los Angeles’ 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers made it appear that the team might end up getting a retroactive apology from the league two games in a row.
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Withering frontcourt faces tough challenge

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, with the game marking their third contest in four nights. The most recent game, the second night of a back-to-back, saw the Lakers picking up a much-needed win against the Houston Rockets. The 140-132 shootout win helped break a three-game skid, with the Lakers now set to take on the team they beat in the game that preceded that losing streak.
Anthony Davis is back on the court for the Lakers and looking good

Anthony Davis’ return to the court appears to be moving along well, even if there have been limited updates so far. Prior to Sunday’s game, Davis was shown going through a light workout that mainly featured shooting. During the game, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell provided an update on...

