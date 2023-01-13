The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, with the game marking their third contest in four nights. The most recent game, the second night of a back-to-back, saw the Lakers picking up a much-needed win against the Houston Rockets. The 140-132 shootout win helped break a three-game skid, with the Lakers now set to take on the team they beat in the game that preceded that losing streak.

