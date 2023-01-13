ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 33

Law abiding citizen with an opinion
3d ago

Another government control thing. What’s the point really? Get off this covid crap Colorado and stop trying to control every aspect of citizens lives .

Reply
29
Kathy Ostgarden
3d ago

can we just let parents be parents! parents don't need more push from government!

Reply
17
David
1d ago

Parents, do not allow your children to be be injected with this poison.

Reply(1)
12
