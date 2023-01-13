Read full article on original website
coloradonewsline.com
Former House candidate Aadland launches bid for Colorado GOP chair
Another prominent election conspiracy theorist has joined the race to be the next leader of the Colorado Republican Party. Erik Aadland, a former congressional candidate who falsely claimed the 2020 election was “absolutely rigged,” announced his candidacy for state GOP chair on Monday. “With the door unexpectedly closing...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park
GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
