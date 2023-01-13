Read full article on original website
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
wdrb.com
First group graduates from program at Louisville's jail aimed at 'Alternatives to Criminal Thinking'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aimed at helping people housed at Louisville's jail make different choices once they're released saw its first group graduate Friday. The "Alternatives to Criminal Thinking" program is targeted toward those ages 18-42 who are considered high-risk at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. "It...
How satisfied are you with JCPS? District seeks feedback in annual survey
The district’s comprehensive school survey is open through March 30.
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
wdrb.com
UofL Health donates EKG machine to local clinic that serves uninsured, financially disadvantaged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An EKG machine was donated to a local medical clinic that helps uninsured and financially unstable people. UofL Health-Shelbyville Hospital donated the $1,500 updated and refurbished machine to Mercy Medical Clinic. The donation will allow Mercy Medical to have more updated equipment so patients can be...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Wave 3
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
wdrb.com
Volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with tree planting in Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planting trees in a local park was one way the city of Louisville honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Volunteers helped the Urban Forestry Department, along with Olmstead Parks and Louisville Parks and Recreation, plant 100 trees in Shawnee Park. Louisville...
wdrb.com
Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month. He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure. "I feel like we've got some opportunities...
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
WLKY.com
What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
wdrb.com
Metro Corrections director hopes new management system helps fix problems at jail in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new jail management system is Louisville Metro Correction's main focus in 2023. Director Jerry Collins said the jail has reached a point where they've stabilized the issues. Now, it's time for them to think outside the box. "The last nine-and-a-half to 10 months was really...
wdrb.com
55th annual motorcade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. drives through downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, residents of Louisville and southern Indiana joined with the rest of the country in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In downtown Louisville Monday morning, the 55th annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was making its way...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
wdrb.com
JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of measles risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine. According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
