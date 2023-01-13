ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of measles risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine. According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy