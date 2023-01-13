ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend.

The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night.

