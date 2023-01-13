ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois

By Zeta Cross
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois.

Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, told The Center Square that eight out of 10 human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives.

“It is a crime that occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex or acts of soliciting labor or services against their will,” Merna said.

Someone who is trafficked can be any age or nationality. Two young children, one 8 and one 12, were trafficked for years by a mother and aunt who were drug addicts, Merna said.

Legitimate-seeming businesses such as restaurants and farms and factories exploit undocumented workers by confiscating their IDs or threatening to report them to authorities.

Human trafficking is a $150 billion worldwide business that can be more profitable than Apple, Merna said.

The Center for the Prevention of Abuse partners with law enforcement to help trafficking victims. Merna said that some law enforcement professionals are surprised to learn that panhandlers can be trafficking victims.

Not every beggar who holds up a cardboard sign is a trafficking victim, she said, but many of them are. In return for food or a place to sleep, traffickers make them beg for money and abuse them if they do not make their daily quota.

“If they come back without enough money, they go into debt to the traffickers. It is called debt bondage. The traffickers make it impossible for the victim to pay off the debt,” Merna said.

The Center for the Prevention of Abuse met one client last year who wound up in the hospital because he passed out from malnutrition. When he did not make his daily quota panhandling, the traffickers did not feed him, Merna said.

In a case that made the news last year, a 21-year-old woman from Peoria met a man online on a date in Chicago who took her prisoner and made her do sex work. She was not able to escape for five weeks, Merna said.

The point of Human Trafficking Awareness Month is to encourage people to look for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities, she said.

“Human trafficking victims may be living next door to us,” she said. “We can all play a role. If we all pay attention, we can dramatically reduce the number of victims.”

Victims come from all cultural backgrounds and all socio-economic groups, Merna said. She cautions people to never take it upon themselves to intervene when they suspect someone is being held against their will.

“The traffickers are dangerous criminals who have very little regard for human life,” she said.

If someone is in imminent danger, call 911. If a person has a suspicion that something about a situation does not seem right, call the Center for the Prevention of Abuse CRISIS HOTLINE:1-800-559-SAFE.

For advice, see the website for the Center for the Prevention of Abuse.

"We are therapists, caseworkers, counselors, speakers, trainers, crisis managers, leaders and community educators," Merna said.

There is also a national hotline people can call at 1-888-373-7888.

Comments / 2

Yzhassen
4d ago

I think we are all aware that the biggest cause of human trafficking is the open southern border that the Democrats have purposely broken

Reply
3
 

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
