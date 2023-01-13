Read full article on original website
Troy Jones
4d ago
I mean, y'all went along with these goofy mandates and enforced them pretty seriously. can't say I feel sorry for you. you get what you deserve. gdiaf.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
The Stranger
Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog
Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
southsoundmag.com
The Pink Chandelier is Shining Brighter Than Ever
The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic posed major challenges that forced many businesses to close — some for good. However, for Renée Muir and Colette Wilson, it felt like the right time to take over a home décor and gift shop in downtown Puyallup. The two took over The Pink Chandelier in fall of 2020 (and serve coffee and goodies now, too) and haven’t looked back. We chatted with them to learn more.
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Rain All Day Tomorrow, Greta Thunberg Arrested, the Age of Gun Totin' Toddler
I missed a brilliant shooting star last night. It happened not long after 11 pm. I was asleep at this point. But in that other, less wonderful sky, the one outside of my dreams, the one we all share; in short, the one in reality: "...a massive green meteor [burned] up over Lake Union... [It] looked like the biggest, most unbelievable shooting star I’ve ever seen!" But these events, if they are at all meaningful, must remind us that there is no such thing as outer space. We are space. The miles and miles that chunk rock traveled before it flared and disintegrated over, of all places of space, Lake Union.
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
thewatchdogonline.com
Three Local Events to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
It’s time to say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and welcome the Year of the Rabbit (or Cat)! On Jan. 22, Asian communities across the world will come together to celebrate the start of a new year!. Lunar New Year, also commonly referred to as the Spring...
People Don’t Talk About This Classic Elvis Movie Filmed in Seattle
When we look at Elvis Presley's incredible career, we think of all the hit records. We think about his historic Ed Sullivan Show performance. We think about his energetic shows at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. We think about the day Elvis met President Nixon. But we don't think nearly enough about his movie career, including one film that was set and shot in Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles
The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
thejoltnews.com
Mixed-use commercial and housing units proposed on Harrison Avenue
Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee heard a proposal for a mixed-use building with commercial units and six apartment units at 2309 Harrison Avenue NW on Wednesday, January 11. The project is a two-story building that involves turning the bottom front or the north side into a retail office space....
