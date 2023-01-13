I missed a brilliant shooting star last night. It happened not long after 11 pm. I was asleep at this point. But in that other, less wonderful sky, the one outside of my dreams, the one we all share; in short, the one in reality: "...a massive green meteor [burned] up over Lake Union... [It] looked like the biggest, most unbelievable shooting star I’ve ever seen!" But these events, if they are at all meaningful, must remind us that there is no such thing as outer space. We are space. The miles and miles that chunk rock traveled before it flared and disintegrated over, of all places of space, Lake Union.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO