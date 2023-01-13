(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are mulling over the best ways to tackle several needed road improvement projects over the next few years. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to discuss the current five-year plan of base stabilization and seal coat projects on the county's secondary roads. Mainly, the board discussed proposed renovations on the eastern side of the county, including five miles of J Road in the northeast corner of the county, seven miles of J-53 running from Shambaugh to the Page-Taylor County line, and a four-and-half mile stretch of J55 from Teak Avenue east to the Page-Taylor County line. King says the budgetary estimates he has received for the projects would be roughly $350,000 per mile, including grinding in cement powder and a double chip seal. Ultimately, King says all three potential projects would cost over $1 million.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO