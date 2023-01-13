Read full article on original website
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen, 71, previously from Hopkins, MO
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023. Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI.
Kathy Dye, 67, Maitland, Missouri
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Cheryl Jones, 40, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Nishna Productions, Red Oak organizations putting on Magical Memories Formal
(Red Oak) -- Those wishing to dance their way through the early days of 2023 have a chance to do so in Red Oak this Saturday. That's because Nishna Productions, in partnership with various organizations and groups in the community, is putting on the Magical Memories Formal from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Stadium 34. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Event Organizer Tiffanie Wilson says part of the inspiration for the event was to provide an opportunity for individuals who might not have gotten to experience a high school formal.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/17): Red Oak, D-S win in H10, Wayne upsets SE Warren, King reaches 1K
(KMAland) -- Red Oak & D-S had big wins in the H10, East Mills & Stanton won in the CCT, Underwood held off Riverside, Wayne upset SEW, Mason King reached 1K for WH, Moravia down ACA, Auburn beat FCSH & more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday. Check out the...
KMAland Bowling (1/17): Red Oak girls, Creston boys split, LeMars sweeps
(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Creston split and LeMars snagged a sweep in KMAland bowling on Tuesday. Top score: Mica Andreason, Creston (345) Runner-up: Ashley Wilkins, Red Oak (285) Other Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 269, Lana Johnson 253, Marissa Williams 252, Kiley Riibe 215, Harley Longnecker 205. Other Creston...
Montgomery County board ponders budget requests
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to weed through the various requests for funding in the county's fiscal 2024 budget. All but one request on Tuesday morning's agenda was approved by the county's board of supervisors. The supervisors took no action on Western Iowa Tourism Region's request for a $500 annual contribution. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says the organization gives the county recognition in its magazines.
Martin Blog (1/18): Where would/should Shenandoah go?
(KMAland) -- Day 18 & Blog 18 of 2023. Last Wednesday, I blogged and opined that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Thank you to those of you that read, shared, commented, reached out and on and on. I saw/heard a lot of thoughts, ideas and feedback. I also saw/heard some with a consistent question: Where will they go?
Ernst visits Shenandoah business
(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped by for a cup of coffee at a Shenandoah business Tuesday afternoon. Ernst's latest stop took her to Wallin Plumbing and Heating, where she learned how her office helped the company with tax issues, and about some of the issues their small business and others are facing in KMAland. Office Manager Jenni Martin tells KMA News a glitch involving an address change prevented the company from receiving employee retention tax credits owed by the Internal Revenue Service through COVID-19 relief dollars.
Page County board of health members air frustrations over latest appointment process
(Clarinda) -- Some Page County Board of Health members are voicing concerns over the latest appointment process to the board. The county board of health held its first meeting of 2023 Monday night, including the addition of four new members -- Wendy Meyer, Rosie Cavin, Supervisor Todd Maher, and Carin Mason. The four individuals were appointed to the board by the Board of Supervisors last week after submitting applications to the county. Meyer and Cavin filled two vacancies, while Maher and Mason were added after the supervisors expanded the board to seven members. However, some current members, including Jona Hutson, expressed some frustrations that they were not included in selecting applicants for the two vacancies.
Red Oak council backs preliminary engineering report of wastewater treatment plant
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope an engineering report can identify any needed improvements within the city's wastewater system. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the hiring of Snyder and Associates to perform the study. Additionally, the council backed applying for a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households, or SEARCH, Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help finance the study. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the report would provide a comprehensive overview of the city's current wastewater system.
Page County board mulling over road improvement projects
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are mulling over the best ways to tackle several needed road improvement projects over the next few years. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to discuss the current five-year plan of base stabilization and seal coat projects on the county's secondary roads. Mainly, the board discussed proposed renovations on the eastern side of the county, including five miles of J Road in the northeast corner of the county, seven miles of J-53 running from Shambaugh to the Page-Taylor County line, and a four-and-half mile stretch of J55 from Teak Avenue east to the Page-Taylor County line. King says the budgetary estimates he has received for the projects would be roughly $350,000 per mile, including grinding in cement powder and a double chip seal. Ultimately, King says all three potential projects would cost over $1 million.
Future looking bright for Northeast Nodaway girls basketball
(Ravenwood) -- After nine wins in the last three years, the Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team has matched that total with a 9-5 start. The Bluejays have wins over Albany, Union Star, Bishop LeBlond JV, Worth County, North Nodaway, DeKalb, Rock Port, Tri-County and Princeton. "We've come a long way,"...
Central Decatur shakes off slow to start, pulls away from Bedford
(Leon) -- The Central Decatur girls trailed after one quarter but used a 23-7 second quarter to post a 53-36 win over Bedford in Pride of Iowa Conference action Tuesday night. "We had a good second quarter," Coach Calieb Kistler said. "We started moving the ball and finding a rhythm on the offensive side. We've prided ourselves on defense, but we have to get stronger on the defensive side."
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Creston turning season around, looks to build on recent wins
(Creston) -- After a shaky start to the season, Creston girls basketball has won three of its last four games and showing marked improvement as the regular season begins to wind down. The Panthers (4-8, 2-3) came out of the Christmas break with a bang, rattling off wins over Clarinda,...
Seven Points (1/16): Shenandoah administration responds, Cowboys dread, other playoff thoughts
(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023. There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points. Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds. On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten...
