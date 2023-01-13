Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Powell, 69, is experiencing mild symptoms.
Biden met Dutch leader about restricting China's access to cutting edge micro chips
Chinese leader Xi Jinping often talks about the opportunities ahead for his country in the face of what he calls changes unseen in a century. Well, sometimes those changes create challenges for him, too. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Within the last 24 hours, three pieces of news left many to wonder...
Feds to Investigate Overuse of Antipsychotic Drugs by Nursing Homes
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials say they plan to investigate whether some nursing homes are falsely labeling patients as schizophrenic so they can administer sedating antipsychotic drugs to them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) noted that evidence of this abuse has grown...
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Elon Musk's SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on Wednesday morning with a GPS satellite on board, part of a U.S. Space Force program.
A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII
Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast of the United States. What followed was something we now see as an assault on human rights and dignity - 125,000 naturalized Japanese Americans and Americans born in the U.S. of Japanese ancestry forcibly moved to internment camps, never having been convicted of any crimes or offered any means to appeal. Now the names of those interned during World War II are part of the Ireicho project, or the Sacred Book of Names. It's a yearlong exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new initiative to audit nursing homes to determine if they are inappropriately dispensing antipsychotic medication to residents.
For the first time since 1960, deaths outnumbered births in China last year
The sense of urgency in Beijing is palpable. The world's most populous country faces an uncertain economic future. And now, demographic trends show the country's population is officially shrinking. That will have dramatic economic and geopolitical impacts in a long term. Here's NPR's Emily Feng. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: The last...
After weeks of violence, protests expected to continue in Peru
More than 40 people have now been killed in protests in Peru, with the death count rising notably in the last week. Protesters demand the resignation of the current president, Dina Boluarte. She has apologized for the violence but declared that she is not stepping down. These protests started after the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was forced out of office back in December. And in response to the most recent protests, Peru's government has just extended its state of emergency another 30 days, meaning security forces will continue to operate under special authority.
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. You can even train this bot to write the way you do. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one graduate student has an idea of how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, has this report.
Extreme heat could put 40% of land vertebrates in peril by end of century
More than 40% of land vertebrates will be threatened by extreme heat by the end of the century under a high emissions scenario, with freak temperatures once regarded as rare likely to become the norm, new research warns. Reptiles, birds, amphibians and mammals are being exposed to extreme heat events...
Yellen, Liu agree to meet again after talks in Zurich
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He agreed to work together and keep talking on several issues after a two-hour meeting in Zurich that could lead to future visits.
For the first time in over 60 years, China's population fell by almost a million
China's population is officially shrinking. After years of the population declining, last year, for the first time, hundreds of thousands more people died than were born. To talk about the implications of this for China and the rest of the world, we're joined by Stuart Gietel-Basten. He's a professor of social science at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Khalifa University in Dubai, where he is now. Thanks for joining us.
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few democratically elected government officials. The country's 10 remaining senators left office last week after their terms expired. What remains of the government is struggling to maintain security as gangs overrun the country. Haiti's de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has yet to make good on repeated pledges to hold general elections. Now, to understand how the nation got to this point, we spoke with Cecile Accilien. She's the president of the Haitian Studies Association, a professor of Haitian studies who's based in Atlanta. She says since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in 2021, Haiti has been without legitimate leadership.
Seeds developed over thousands of years may help farmers adapt to climate change
A seed bank in rural Lebanon is proving important for food production in regions all over the world adapting to warming temperatures. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
With less access to paid leave, rural workers face hard choices about health, family
ELKO, Nev. — When Ruby B. Sutton found out she was pregnant in late 2021, it was hard to envision how her full-time job with fit with having a newborn at home. She faced a three-hour round-trip commute to the mine site where she worked as an environmental engineer, 12-plus-hour workdays, expensive child care, and her desire to be present with her newborn.
Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine
The war in Ukraine is still going on, but some Ukrainians are already thinking about what life could be like after the war ends, and so are companies that have operations there. Uber's CEO just paid a visit to Kyiv, and NPR's Tim Mak took a ride with him. TIM...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
