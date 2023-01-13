San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO