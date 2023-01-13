ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret SF

This SF Bakery Makes One Of The Top-5 Croissants In The US

San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
macaronikid.com

Celebrating Lunar New Year With Kids: Year of the Rabbit and the Cat!

Happy Lunar New Year! This is a holiday with long held traditions, customs special foods and celebrations with family . . . it's a time to say goodbye to the past year and usher in the new one! People around the globe celebrate Lunar New Year. What is Lunar New...

