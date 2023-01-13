Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Related
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Red Wings
COLORADO AVALANCHE (21-17-3) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (18-16-7) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first of two matchups this season. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT inside of Ball Arena. The second and final matchup will take place on March 18 at 11 a.m. MT at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair
All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
Zacha Has Been Valuable Addition to Bruins Roster
BOSTON - Pavel Zacha was looking to prove himself. When the 25-year-old was acquired by the Bruins from the New Jersey Devils this past July, he was a restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Several weeks later, Zacha and the B's came to an agreement on a one-year contract, while both sides said that they would continue to explore opportunities for a longer-term deal.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: A Klim Slate
In his latest blog, Gene discusses the clean slate Klim Kostin was given in his trade to the Oilers and the tremendous impact he has made since. There are trades that happen which just don't fully grab your attention. You notice them, but they don't really register because at first glance it doesn't look like a move that's going to make a big impact on the team, or maybe there is just a vague recognition of those involved in the deal.
NHL
NEWS: Game Time Adjusted for Blackhawks, Sharks Game on Feb. 25
The away game on Feb. 25 against the San Jose Sharks will now start at 9 p.m. CT. The NHL announced on Wednesday that the game time on Saturday, Feb. 25 between the Blackhawks and Sharks at SAP Center has been changed. The game will now start at 9 p.m....
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Craig Anderson will start in goal. Today's game concludes Buffalo's eighth of 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which began with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers last night. The Sabres are 3-4-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 1-6-0 in the...
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 17.01.23. Wranglers look to finish strong heading into all-star break. The Wranglers continue their five-game road trip this week with three games against the Abbotsford Canucks beginning Wednesday. Calgary went winless against the Henderson Silver Knights in their last two games which is only the second...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'
What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset." ON EARLY PREDS GOALS:. "We had guys laying in the...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Del Mastro Records Milestone, Reichel Returns to IceHogs
Kingston Frontenacs also named Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski as their new team captain. It was a busy week across the OHL, NCAA and AHL for the Blackhawks prospects. The IceHogs split the series against Colorado and recorded an OT win, while Ethan Del Mastro, Paul Ludwinski and Dominic Basse recorded milestones in their respective leagues.
Comments / 0