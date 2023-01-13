Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
Kylie Jenner Frolics in Grassy Hills Wearing Curve-Hugging Bodysuit
See the reality stars's latest "kyventure."
Kate Holmes Reworks Classic Suiting in Blazer Dress With Fringe Details for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Katie Holmes brought a reworked womenswear look to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Holmes, who appeared on the Jan. 17 episode, wore a long black blazer dress. Holmes outfit details was a long sleeve, two lapel maxi blazer worn as a dress. Underneath, she wore a classic white button-up blouse and a pair of black opaque stockings. Her blouse had a slight crop at the sleeves and her blazer had matching black fringe detailing at the hem and skirt.
Kim Kardashian Jokingly Mocks Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In ‘Bad Makeup’ TikTok: Watch
At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.
Watch: Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Katie Holmes and Jimmy Fallon played a tongue twister game on "The Tonight Show."
wonderwall.com
Kanye West reportedly exchanged vows with a Yeezy designer in a private wedding ceremony, more stars who tied the knot in 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 — or whose weddings came to light this year…. On Jan. 13, TMZ reported that Kanye West had married Bianca Censori — who's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years — in a private ceremony. It's unclear whether or not the ceremony was legally binding, as it did not appear as though the duo had filed a marriage certificate by the time the news came to light. The controversial rapper was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band while dining with his new bride — who served as the inspiration for his late 2022 track "Censori Overload" — in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8. According to TMZ, "the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony."
Comments / 0