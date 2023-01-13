Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 — or whose weddings came to light this year…. On Jan. 13, TMZ reported that Kanye West had married Bianca Censori — who's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years — in a private ceremony. It's unclear whether or not the ceremony was legally binding, as it did not appear as though the duo had filed a marriage certificate by the time the news came to light. The controversial rapper was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band while dining with his new bride — who served as the inspiration for his late 2022 track "Censori Overload" — in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8. According to TMZ, "the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony."

2 DAYS AGO