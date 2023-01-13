ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record

TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State

The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike

SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Unsecured trailer causes crash in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities say a crash in Sand Springs was caused when a trailer came off its hitch on U.S. Highway 412. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Ford F150 was pulling a trailer headed eastbound on US-412, when the trailer came off its hitch, traveled across the median and hit a Land Rover Discovery head on.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Thousands Honor MLK Jr. With Parade In Downtown Tulsa

Tulsans are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Tulsa’s parade is one of the largest in the country and more than 180 organizations filled the streets for the celebration. The excitement and energy were matched by the weather, with sunshine and blue skies serving...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Housing — and all its issues — are Tulsa city council's primary focus in 2023

If their meeting Wednesday is any indication, housing — in its many forms, and the issues that surround it — is top of mind for Tulsa city councilors this year. At their annual planning retreat, councilors discussed how the city can involve itself in housing development, addressing homelessness and ensuring legal representation for tenants. These topics were discussed more than any others at the meeting.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
TULSA, OK

