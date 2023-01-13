Preview: Get Ready for 12 Straight Days of Puppetry From Chicago and the World at the 5th Annual International Puppet Festival

Read full article on original website
Review: Chicago Philharmonic Shows Off Bountiful Talent in Tan Dun’s Concertos
The Chicago Philharmonic mirrored the kaleidoscope of Chicago diversity of their performance of several works, including two concertos by composer Tan Dun and one by The Chicago Phil’s composer in residence, Reinaldo Moya. The concert featured solo performances by guitarist Sharon Isbin, cellist Joshua Roman, pipa player Wei Yang, percussionist Peter Ferry, and Philharmonic member Mimi Tachouet on flute. Conducting the excellent performance at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Saturday night was Scott Speck.
Write With Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review is only as vibrant as our eclectic, enthusiastic stable of contributors, and we’re looking to add to our ranks!. As an outlet covering all things arts and culture in Chicago and beyond, Third Coast Review is always seeking new voices to write critical reviews, essays, features and interviews on the visual arts, film, food, music, theater and more happening all over the city and Chicagoland area. Learn more about each section below, as well as how to add your byline to Third Coast Review.
Review: Dry Cleaning Impresses at Thalia Hall
Listening to Dry Cleaning feels like having the perfect background-noise playlist on; the music and lyrics mimic conversations that we all make up in our minds in the shower, driving to work, or as we drift off to sleep. Vocalist Florence Shaw’s writing reminds me of the things I should have said but the time was never right, or the passing thoughts and memories that bounce around in my mind as I move through life daily – nothing so obviously profound, just every-day experience within myself. Shaw invites listeners to acknowledge a creativity in simply observing without the need to narrate grandiose stories; to not try so hard to make something groundbreaking out of every idea and just let it be what it is. Her patchwork of conversation, feelings, thoughts, and observations play coyly with the rise, swell, and journey of each song. Driving bass and twinkling guitar perhaps mirror an inner voice playing devil’s advocate, an ex-lover, friend, or someone not yet introduced.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/12 and Beyond
It’s a brand new year! Let’s kick off the second full weekend of 2023 with some fun events! While the start of the year is always a little slow, there is still plenty to do this weekend!. While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still...
2022 in Review: Our Favorite Theater Productions of the Year
This isn’t a “best theater of the year” list. As we’ve noted about past lists, we don’t see everything. Most of our writers are freelancers, business owners or employed with other gigs, and it’s hard for us to cover the hundreds of theater productions that are usually staged in this great theater city. We last wrote an article like this in December 2019, And you know what happened after that.
Review: A Solid Opening Night for Whitney’s Trio of Thalia Hall Shows
Winter traditions are plentiful, but every once in a while a new one pops up and feels as necessary as the tried and true ones. Such is the case with Whitney and their wintertime Chicago shows. Whether it’s at the start of December, right before Christmas, or during Valentine’s day season, there is just something special about these shows (especially the Thalia Hall ones). Last week, Whitney continued the tradition with a three-night stint at Thalia Hall. I had the opportunity to check out the opening night with Liam Kazar opening what would be a a perfect treat for the holiday season.
On the Road: Broadway Prepares to Freeze Out Some Popular Shows in January
Going to watch a Broadway show during the holiday months of late November through December is a rite of passage for some individuals, friends and families. What better time to visit Times Square, when you can also take in the lovely holiday displays at Rockefeller Center, fashionable midtown boutiques and restaurants brimming with holiday décor?
Review: Yerin Baek Impresses Her Dedicated Fanbase at Chop Shop
South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Yerin Baek performed a dazzling show for a sold-out crowd at Chop Shop on the Chicago stop of her North American tour. Sans an opening act, the singer started off her set with “Lovegame,” “You’re so lonely now,” and “Hate you,” three soothing indie pop tracks and fan favorite songs. Yerin was joined onstage by two of her bandmates from the Volunteers, Cloud and Jonny, who accompanied her on the keyboard and guitar. Though it was her first time performing in Chicago, it was clear that the singer had an eager and dedicated fanbase present in the Windy City. The crowd sang along to every one of her songs, from “Popo (How Deep Is Our Love?)” from her first studio album to “Pisces,” her latest single.
Review: Christmas Concert Puts Fresh Bloom on Music of the Baroque Chorus and New Director
Music of the Baroque‘s Holiday Brass & Chorale Concert, staged over four days in four Chicago-area churches, is the biggest annual star turn for the ensemble’s chorus. And the performance at Chicago’s St. Michael Catholic Church Friday (December 16) upheld the reputation of Andrew Megill as one of the world’s leading choral conductors.
Review: The Lemonheads Brought A Swaggering It’s A Shame About Ray to The Metro
I was introduced to The Lemonheads right around 1990, since someone at my college record store was clearly a fan and kept the Taang! releases in stock and prominently displayed. At the time I found their mixture of hardcore punk with the occasional dollop of a pure pop banger amid all the noise intriguing. And the funny thing is, I avoided Lovey, the album that was the clearest indicator of the sharper pop bent the band’s sound was heading, because it had the fewest tracks on it, and was therefore at the bottom of the pile when it came to where I spent the few bucks I could scrounge together to buy new releases.
