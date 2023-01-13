Read full article on original website
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Queen Victoria's postbox unearthed in Surrey cottage
A postbox which was believed to have been used by Queen Victoria has been unearthed in a Surrey cottage. The table box, thought to date from around 1880, was used for the royal post at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the monarch's holiday home. It was discovered in...
mansionglobal.com
This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home
Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Wales coroner rules nurses’ Covid deaths as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease. Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working for hospitals under the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Bristol pub submerged underwater as River Avon burst its banks
A pub has been severely flooded after a nearby river overflowed during spells of heavy rain. The Old Lock and Weir, on Ferry Road, in Hanham, Bristol, began to flood at the weekend after the River Avon burst its banks. Flood water has reached a height of 1metre (3ft) inside...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
BBC
Hay bale fire closes M42 motorway in Warwickshire
A lorry fire involving hay bales has closed part of a motorway, with traffic being diverted from the scene. A stretch of the M42 in Warwickshire closed at about 14:30 GMT on Monday. The southbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 3a, for the M40 interchange, and three for the A435,...
BBC
Ruth Madoc: Hundreds at Hi-De-Hi! star's Neath funeral
Hundreds of mourners have paid their last respects at the funeral of Hi-De-Hi! star Ruth Madoc. The actress, 79, died in December after a fall which forced her to withdraw from performing in Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, Devon. The service was at St David's church in Neath.
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC
Wiltshire Council warns Persimmon Homes start work or lose £8m
A developer has been warned it could lose £8m of government funds if it does not start building homes by spring. In 2018, Persimmon Homes was contracted to make 2,500 homes, two primary schools and one secondary school at Ashton Park, near Trowbridge. The company said it had asked...
BBC
Grassland flooding to create Arne Moors wetland agreed by Dorset planners
A scheme to create a new wetland nature reserve by allowing tidal flooding to reach further inland has been approved by planners. The 150-hectare (370-acre) Arne Moors site will replace marsh and mudflats that are being lost to rising sea levels, Dorset Council said. It said the habitat near Wareham...
BBC
Environment Agency warns of worsening picture after flooding
The situation is probably going to "get a little bit worse" before improving, the Environment Agency says, following flooding in the West Midlands. The River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday night and Worcester on Sunday. The river peaked at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday...
BBC
Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel to welcome leisure guests
A luxury north Wales hotel which has been used to house asylum seekers for the past two months will reopen as a holiday destination in early February. The Home Office used the rural hotel to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. On social media, the hotel said it...
