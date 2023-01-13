I have a very clear memory of watching 2004’s Shrek 2, seeing (and hearing) the new character of Puss in Boots for the first time, and thinking “Well, that’s my new favorite character in this franchise.” And that really hasn’t changed in nearly 20 years. Voiced by Antonio Banderas and clearly parodying his swashbuckling persona from the Zorro movies (with a little bit of a nod to his Mariachi character from Desperado and Once Upon A Time in Mexico), Puss eventually got his own solo film in 2011, and it has been far too long for the followup, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in which the feline adventurer realizes that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives, and it may be time to hang up the rapier and boots or risk dying permanently. That’s right: a family-friendly animated movie that seriously contemplates mortality, and it’s exactly what the holiday season needs this year.

28 DAYS AGO