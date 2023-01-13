Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
‘For her, it’s a liberation’: World’s oldest person dies in her sleep
The world’s oldest person has passed away aged 118.Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, was born on 11 February 1904.She assumed the title of oldest person alive last April at the age of 118 and 73 days, not long after claiming the record for the oldest survivor of Covid-19. Sister Andre’s nursing home in Toulon, France shared news of her death on Monday. She died in her sleep, spokesperson David Tavella said.“There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For...
Review: Damien Chazelle Cobbles Together Babylon, Three-Plus Hours of Bombast, Ego and Decadence, and Calls it a Movie
It’s said that one key to an artist’s success is knowing when to put down the paintbrush. Any work of art could go on and on, could be revised again and again, could tolerate another layer of paint or another scene or another verse, but the question is: should it? At some point, the costs start to overwhelmingly outweigh the benefits and the work itself gets lost in everything that’s extra and unnecessary. Filmmaker Damien Chazelle could have used such sage advice in the making of Babylon, his fifth feature film and easily his most ambitious yet. It’s also his messiest, most chaotic and longest, with an exhausting (and unjustified) run time of three hours and eight minutes. And unlike many of the epic old Hollywood movies he’s attempting to…honor? parody? who can tell…he doesn’t include an intermission in his saga about ambition, stardom, capitalism, sex and excess.
Review: A Poe-like Mystery Swirls at the Center of the Moody, Gripping The Pale Blue Eye
Trying to discern Netflix’s release strategy on any given film is about as productive an exercise as shoveling your sidewalk while it’s still snowing. You’ll never really get anywhere, and you’ll just feel bad about yourself for trying. So far this year, the streamer/film studio has confounded moviegoers by keeping many of their best films from movie theaters all together, while sending some to cinemas for a week or two only to remove them entirely for weeks in advance of their debut on the platform (ahem, Glass Onion). One of the behemoth’s last releases of 2022 is getting a similarly confusing release, one that will ultimately risk what should be a strong showing for The Pale Blue Eye, a macabre period drama and mystery based on the 2003 book by Louis Bayard that’s a gripping, emotional whodunit perfect for gray rainy days and moody, chilly evenings.
Review: Seven Filmmakers Create One Whole, Multi-Dimensional Character in The Seven Faces of Jane
From the opening titles of The Seven Faces of Jane: “In the summer of 2021, eight filmmakers were invited to create a section of a feature film without any knowledge of what came before or after it. They were encouraged to stay true to their own unique life experience, vision, and style.”
Review: Animated Sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Offers Great Voice Acting, Vibrant Animation and a Heartfelt Story
I have a very clear memory of watching 2004’s Shrek 2, seeing (and hearing) the new character of Puss in Boots for the first time, and thinking “Well, that’s my new favorite character in this franchise.” And that really hasn’t changed in nearly 20 years. Voiced by Antonio Banderas and clearly parodying his swashbuckling persona from the Zorro movies (with a little bit of a nod to his Mariachi character from Desperado and Once Upon A Time in Mexico), Puss eventually got his own solo film in 2011, and it has been far too long for the followup, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in which the feline adventurer realizes that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives, and it may be time to hang up the rapier and boots or risk dying permanently. That’s right: a family-friendly animated movie that seriously contemplates mortality, and it’s exactly what the holiday season needs this year.
Review: Wildcat is a Journey of Healing for Both the Rescued Animals and the Veteran Caring for Them
In one of the most emotionally fueled documentaries you’re likely to see this year, Wildcat tracks the story of Harry Turner, a young British veteran of the war in Afghanistan who struggles with PTSD and depression and has since fled the UK to the jungles of the Peruvian Amazon. Shortly after he arrives, he meets an American woman named Samantha Zwicker running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and as the two fall in love, Harry begins to learn the finer points of not just saving wild animals from death but getting them to a place where they can be reintroduced into society. The parallels between these animals and Harry are not lost on him or us, since the former soldier is dealing with rage issues and emotional swings that he believes make it impossible for him to return home as well.
Review: Olivia Colman Does Her Best to Add Heart, Meaning to a Featherweight Joyride
The simple fact is that I likely wouldn’t be reviewing Joyride were it not for the presence of Olivia Colman as Joy, an attorney who is preparing to journey across Ireland with her newborn in tow to give away the child to a friend, because having a baby at this point in her busy life isn’t convenient. Written by Ailbhe Keogan and directed by longtime editor and documentary filmmaker Emer Reynolds (making his feature film debut), the film takes this potentially melancholy pretext and further complicates it by tossing in a 12-year-old boy named Mully (Charlie Reid), who ends up stealing a taxi to get away from his no-good father (Lochlann O’Mearáin) and finding Joy and her baby in the backseat. And now it’s a romp.
Review: Nicolas Cage Stars in Thinly Written, Slightly Charming Western The Old Way
Admittedly, I’m a sucker for a Western, even if it’s a half-assed attempt at one using all the tropes that the genre has at its disposal. But at some point, I have to draw the line, and today that line is the latest work from director Brett Donowho (Acts of Violence), The Old Way, starring the ever-present Nicolas Cage in his first-ever Western (I will give the film points for that). Working from a screenplay by Carl W. Lucas, Cage is Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger who opens the film killing a man in front of his son and simply walking away. The film jumps ahead 15-20 years, where we find Briggs has shaved his beard and become a respectable family man and the owner of the local general store, with wife Ruth (Kerry Kruppe) and 12-year-old daughter Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who may follow in her father’s footsteps more than he would like.
