FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
Asheville police charge 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve shooting
Officers with the Asheville Police Department have charged two suspects with a shooting that took place on New Year's Eve.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WLOS.com
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WLOS.com
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
Man denied bond following deadly shooting in Chesnee
A man was denied bond following a deadly shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.
WLOS.com
WANTED: 2 men charged in New Year's Eve shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police need the public's help to find two men believed to be connected to a New Year's Eve shooting near New Leicester Highway. Christian Tavian Drane, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury along with six counts of discharge weapon into occupied property.
Gaffney man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
East TN sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Now Certified Sensory Inclusive Location
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KultureCity to become Certified Sensory Inclusive. This new initiative aims to help our staff become more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more. Every Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
WLOS.com
20-year-old arrested on several gun, drug charges in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrested a man recently on several gun and drug charges. In a release Wednesday, the Asheville Police Department (APD) said Remy Rasheen Staley, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10, while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures as a result of the recent spike in shooting incidents."
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest ‘heavily’ armed 20-year-old on weapons, drug charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they arrested a man who was heavily armed on gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said they found radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol, Hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun, Glock 19X w/extended magazine and 96.17 grams of marijuana in the possession of 20-year-old Remy Rasheen Staley.
