The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Eater
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago
A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
Chicago magazine
There Are No Hills in Orland Hills
To look at the names of the towns, cities, and villages on a map of the Chicago area, you would get the impression that our city is surrounded by some of the greatest geographical diversity on the North American continent: heights, hills, ridges, woods, forests, brooks, meadows, groves, dales, glens, mountains, springs, and islands. It turns out that this is not the case at all. We recently made phone calls to nearly a dozen suburbs, and discovered that all of them are falsely advertising their natural features. There are no hills in Orland Hills. Mount Prospect is not a mountain. Blue Island is not surrounded by water. The people who named these places are all a bunch of liars. Here are the transcripts of our conversations with hapless suburban secretaries who had to waste a minute of their Tuesday afternoons responding to our snarky crank calls, just so we could prove that every one of their towns is busted.
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
multihousingnews.com
JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property
The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
Eater
Lawry’s The Prime Rib’s Return and Three More Pop-Ups to Know
As 2023 gets underway and grey days become the norm in Chicago, the city’s bars and restaurants are working hard to draw would-be patrons out of their homes for fun and festivities. That means locals and visitors have plenty of eating and drinking opportunities to look forward to — a key strategy to staving off seasonal ennui. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago pop-up round-up.
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
fox32chicago.com
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Flames were coming through the truss roof of the one-story building at 6:46 a.m. at 4550 W. Fulton St., according to fire officials. The blaze was...
cwbchicago.com
Rifle-wielding crew strikes again, robbing 8, carjacking driver in Pilsen on Sunday morning (video)
Chicago — It has happened again. And again. A group of armed men, including one carrying a rifle, robbed at least eight people and carjacked a vehicle during two incidents in Pilsen on Sunday morning, according to Chicago police sources. Chicago police have repeatedly warned about an armed crew...
Raising Cane's opens first location in downtown Chicago
Raising Cane's opened its first location in downtown Chicago last week, as a line of customers could be seen wrapped around the building for its grand opening.
fox32chicago.com
West Town residents fed up with crime speak out: 'I want to move out of here'
CHICAGO - A Tuesday night community meeting brought together Chicago police, aldermen and the public. "That gunshot that we heard, it scared me to death and I want to move out of here," said Pooja Gandhi, who lives across the street from Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge, the scene of a recent fatal shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
Comments / 0