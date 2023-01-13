Playing at the Hershey Giant Center in the postseason is what every basketball player in the Mid-Penn dreams about. It’s not just for bragging rights, there’s a level of fulfillment that comes along with it. That moment of playing in front of an extremely large crowd as a high school kid on the biggest stage with fans cheering for you is one you talk about for the rest of your life.

WYNCOTE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO