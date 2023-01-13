ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miller Lite is giving away free beer in 5 Pa. counties to celebrate the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans can celebrate their team’s participation in the NFL divisional round playoff game on Saturday with free beer on Friday, Jan. 20. Miller Lite, as part of its “Road to Phoenix: First Round on Us” program, will give fans who are 21 or older a free 12-ounce beer at specific locations in five Pennsylvania counties - Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report

A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘Blasting operations’ to delay traffic on Routes 23 and 30 in Lancaster County, PennDOT says

Blasting operations as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, will affect traffic in the area starting on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, the delays will occur on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30, weather permitting, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 3.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Bishop McDevitt’s Tristen Waters’ dream is to finish out his senior year strong and win a District 3 medal

Playing at the Hershey Giant Center in the postseason is what every basketball player in the Mid-Penn dreams about. It’s not just for bragging rights, there’s a level of fulfillment that comes along with it. That moment of playing in front of an extremely large crowd as a high school kid on the biggest stage with fans cheering for you is one you talk about for the rest of your life.
WYNCOTE, PA
