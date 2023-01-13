Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
Miller Lite is giving away free beer in 5 Pa. counties to celebrate the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles fans can celebrate their team’s participation in the NFL divisional round playoff game on Saturday with free beer on Friday, Jan. 20. Miller Lite, as part of its “Road to Phoenix: First Round on Us” program, will give fans who are 21 or older a free 12-ounce beer at specific locations in five Pennsylvania counties - Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
Central Pa. man hit 2 people with aluminum baseball bat: police
A Lancaster County man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting two people with a baseball bat, police said. Pennsylvania State Police said Kerr M. Graham, 51, of Conestoga, hit one of the victims in the head three times with an aluminum baseball bat Sunday afternoon. The other was allegedly hit in the arm while trying to intervene.
Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report
A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Philadelphia Flyers’ Provorov boycotts Pride night, cites religion
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s...
Christian School of York girls cruise past Lancaster County Christian, improve to 12-1 on the season
Christian School of York (12-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a comfortable 38-16 victory against Lancaster County Christian Tuesday. The Crusaders led 22-8 by halftime and didn’t falter. Linda Brown led the Defenders with 19 points.
Crayola Experience, 2 Pa. museums nominated for USA Today 10Best awards. Here’s how to vote.
Three Pennsylvania attractions have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award. Crayola Experience in Easton is one of 20 attractions nominated for the award in the Best Children’s Museum category. The contest is open through 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 13. Fans can vote...
‘Blasting operations’ to delay traffic on Routes 23 and 30 in Lancaster County, PennDOT says
Blasting operations as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, will affect traffic in the area starting on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, the delays will occur on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30, weather permitting, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 3.
Bishop McDevitt’s Nick Slogik gets his third college football offer
The list of football opportunities continues to build for Bishop McDevitt’s Nick Slogik. The junior said Tuesday that Toledo has joined the mix for his services. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior tight end also claims offer from Maryland and Syracuse. Slogik is already a Pitt baseball commit, but football is...
QB Hurts ‘full go’ for Eagles for divisional playoffs vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA — As the Eagles weathered a smidgen of adversity with a late-season losing streak, 76ers coach Doc Rivers stepped in to steady unease that Jalen Hurts & Co. were spiraling toward an early postseason exit. “They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s...
Bishop McDevitt’s Tristen Waters’ dream is to finish out his senior year strong and win a District 3 medal
Playing at the Hershey Giant Center in the postseason is what every basketball player in the Mid-Penn dreams about. It’s not just for bragging rights, there’s a level of fulfillment that comes along with it. That moment of playing in front of an extremely large crowd as a high school kid on the biggest stage with fans cheering for you is one you talk about for the rest of your life.
