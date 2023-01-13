ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
Tribune-Review

Western Pa. folks excel at state farm show

From square dancing to cheesemaking to rabbit handling, Southwestern Pennsylvanians know the agricultural industry. Here is just a sample of regional folks who won big at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The annual event, held Jan. 7 to 14 in Harrisburg, is the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy