Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Lancaster Farming
Apple Grower Honors Father’s Last Request with PA Farm Show Wins
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dwight Mickey spent his time at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show baking countless trays of apple cider donuts and lightly dusting each one with a cinnamon sugar mixture – just as he has for years. But at this year’s show, Mickey went about the routine task...
Hershey market; new governor; quarterback questions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. The Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square, in the former post office behind a strip of Chocolate Avenue restaurants, opened in the fall with a few places to eat and drink. As planned, it’s expanded with more places filling out one floor, primarily selling ready-to-consume food and...
Stately Tudor-style home in rural setting not far from Harrisburg for $875K: Cool Spaces
With five bedrooms, finished lower level and detached four-car garage with workshop, this 5,150-square-foot home offers plenty of space. It’s located in rural Dauphin County on 5.3 acres with the solitude of country living, close to Central Dauphin High School, while only minutes from Harrisburg.
Harrisburg airport found a record 10 guns at checkpoints in 2022 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
Daily Thread, women’s clothing shop, opens another store in central Pa.
A women’s clothing retailer that opened a store in the Park City Center in Lancaster last year, has now opened at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County. opened at the mall on Friday,. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and says it sells...
Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa are ‘Pa. all day’ as they rock the stage at Gov. Shapiro inaugural concert
The concert celebrating the inauguration of Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro, like the rest of the festivities held on the evening of Jan. 17 at Rock Lititz, attempted to showcase the best of Pennsylvania. For example: the food being served included, among many other options, Pennsylvania regional specialties like...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Central Pa. man hit 2 people with aluminum baseball bat: police
A Lancaster County man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting two people with a baseball bat, police said. Pennsylvania State Police said Kerr M. Graham, 51, of Conestoga, hit one of the victims in the head three times with an aluminum baseball bat Sunday afternoon. The other was allegedly hit in the arm while trying to intervene.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
Water line repair planned on Cameron Street in Harrisburg: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised westbound Cameron Street (Route 230) will be restricted to a single lane Wednesday so a contractor can make water line repairs about midway between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard. Weather permitting, the left lane of westbound Cameron Street will be closed from 9 a.m....
Western Pa. folks excel at state farm show
From square dancing to cheesemaking to rabbit handling, Southwestern Pennsylvanians know the agricultural industry. Here is just a sample of regional folks who won big at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The annual event, held Jan. 7 to 14 in Harrisburg, is the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation.
Woman who died in central Pa. house fire identified
A woman who died Monday in a central Pennsylvania house fire has been identified. Bonnie Myers, 72, was found dead at the scene of a fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to Pamela Gay, York County corner. Gay’s office said a cause and manner...
Meek Mill to make surprise appearance at Gov. Shapiro inaugural celebration
A Pennsylvania rap star has joined the lineup of artists at the celebration for the state’s new governor. Meek Mill, Philadelphia native known for songs such as “All Eyes on You” and “Going Bad,” appears on an itinerary for the celebration for Governor Josh Shapiro at Rock Lititz. Mill is expected to perform and to introduce Shapiro.
Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture turned into renewable energy
The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled and taken to Juniata County, where it will be used as a renewable energy source.
