Brian Walshe accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe, prosecutors say
Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her body in dumpsters across suburban Boston, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney's office said at his arraignment on Wednesday.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Romanian authorities seize nearly $4 million in assets from Andrew Tate in alleged human trafficking, rape investigation
Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape.
23 years ago, another 6-year-old boy fired a gun in school. The victim was his classmate
When authorities in Newport News, Virginia, announced on January 6 that a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, sending her to the hospital, the country was stunned. The city's mayor said it was nearly impossible to grapple with what happened. The police chief called the case "unprecedented."
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Stabbing of student of Asian descent was motivated by race, suspect allegedly said. Now, another US community is pushing back on anti-AAPI hate
The suspect in an unprovoked attack allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed the victim -- a student of Asian descent at Indiana University -- last week on a city bus, according to court documents and a student group.
See what Indiana University stabbing suspect allegedly said about victim
The suspect in an unprovoked attack allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed a student of Asian descent at Indiana University on a city bus, according to court documents and a student group. CNN's Brynn Gingras has more.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
6 officers in Raleigh, North Carolina, are on leave after a man shocked by a police stun gun died in custody
Six officers have been put on administrative leave in Raleigh, North Carolina, in connection with the death of a man in custody Tuesday after he was shocked by a stun gun.
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government.
An Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a traffic stop was awarded $3,600
A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3,600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages.
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little.
US government won't seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter
The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago.
Documents show employer reported Ana Walshe missing, not her husband
Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, will face murder charges despite her still being missing. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
