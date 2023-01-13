ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down

MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Spring Clean-Up: Clear Out Your Clutter and Cash In at the Garage Sale

The City of Margate is holding a spring clean-up and garage sale where residents and non-residents can earn cash by selling their unwanted “stuff.”. The event is on Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to noon and takes place at Oriole Park, located at 7055 NW First St. The event is free to attend for buyers, and all ages are welcome.
MARGATE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”

Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL

