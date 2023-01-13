Read full article on original website
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
Condo residents want HOA to stop lights from shining into their home
Deerfield Beach – Lee and Deborah Bigbee have a problem with the security lights installed about 18 months ago outside their Penthouse North condo, shining into their living and sleeping spaces and keeping them awake at night. The lights were installed for security and safety purposes, about 25 or...
Police chief says BSO should takeover 911 System, Westside study proposes traffic calming measures
Wilton Manors – Police Chief Gary Blocker told the commission last week that the county’s regional communications system is not meeting performance standards and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) should take control of 911. “We know there is an issue with regional communications. The performance standards aren’t...
Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down
MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
cw34.com
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
Ariz. man, 18, dies in crash that leaves 4 hurt, including 2 WPB cops
WEST PALM BEACH — An Arizona teenager was killed and four other people, including two West Palm Beach Police detectives, were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard, police said. A West Palm Beach Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Homestead; FHP probe possible link to shots fired on SR 826
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead neighborhood was rattled by gunfire, leaving a man dead and sending three other people to the hospital, as authorities investigate a possible link between the barrage of bullets and another incident along the Palmetto Expressway. Homestead Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
margatetalk.com
Margate Spring Clean-Up: Clear Out Your Clutter and Cash In at the Garage Sale
The City of Margate is holding a spring clean-up and garage sale where residents and non-residents can earn cash by selling their unwanted “stuff.”. The event is on Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to noon and takes place at Oriole Park, located at 7055 NW First St. The event is free to attend for buyers, and all ages are welcome.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”
Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
Wellington man, 76, dies after wrong-way crash
WELLINGTON — A 76-year-old Wellington man who appeared to be “having a medical episode” died Saturday morning after traveling the wrong way on a major road and then crashing into a curb, police said. According to a witness, at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jeffrey Baker left his...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after he was caught on video stabbing gas station clerk
MIAMI (WSVN) - Terrifying moments for a Mobil gas station clerk were caught on camera when police say a man attacked him over a stolen drink and a pack of cigarettes. It happened in the area of 570 NW 79th St., just after 1 p.m., Monday. According to the arrest...
NBC Miami
‘I Didn't Know If I Was Dead': Man Recalls Getting Hit by Stolen Car on I-95
A South Florida man is thankful to be alive after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade. Darnell Richardson Jr. was heading home from work on Jan. 6 when he said everything happened fast. "I didn’t know if I was dead,...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
