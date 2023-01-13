Read full article on original website
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA PRESENTS VALENTINE’S DAY ON THE BRIDGE
Valentine’s Day on the Bridge, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This exclusive dinner takes place in one of Evansville’s most unique spaces, the skybridge above Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which connects The Plaza to the DoubleTree Hotel and Ford Center. Valentine’s Day on the Bridge features a...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Why This Moment from Owensboro’s Lip Sync Battle is My Absolute Favorite
Saturday night marked the 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro. By the way, it was a record-setting night that featured some absolutely unforgettable moments. If you ever dreamed of an event that sported its own highlight reel, there were plenty of them over the weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Indiana Mom Viral TikTok for Breaking Her Own Rule
The Evansville Thunderbolts always have fun promotional theme games. A couple of weeks ago, they featured Dog's Night Out. You could bring your pup, and they could even race on the ice. I almost went with my dog Mommy, but I figured that we would be the first ones to fall on the ice.
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 200 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold to Liberty Federal Credit Union, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. According...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Evansville on Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very recognizable vehicle, that you might have seen advertised at some point, stopped by Evansville on Sunday. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited two Schnucks grocery store locations in Evansville for their ongoing touring event. Hot Dogger Kat Abraham says that they drive the Wienermobile to...
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
Former Casino Aztar Floating Riverboat For Sale
The former Tropicana riverboat that once graced the Evansville riverfront, is for sale once again. The boat was sold in 2017 and was towed to New Orleans where it became the Louis Armstrong floating event facility and night club. The boat was the site of Indiana’s first casino in 1995...
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
Trailer theft at Camilla’s Closet on Green River Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and the owners of Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road are looking for a man they say stole their trailer. The owners say the trailer was abandoned after the contents had been stolen. They say they use the trailer to take clothes to their...
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
Stens to close Jasper headquarters and warehouse
Jasper — Arrowhead Engineered Products (Arrowhead) announced Jasper-based Stens would close later this year and be incorporated into the newly constructed distribution warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to Arrowhead, the transfer will likely be complete by the early fall of 2023. The Blaine, Minn. company acquired Stens in December...
