"Gigantar" the world's largest hand-crafted guitar coming to the Stone Pony on Saturday

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The world’s largest hand-crafted guitar sculpture fittingly named “Gigantar” by sculptor Shannon MacDonald of Howell will be making a colossal appearance in Asbury Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-foot sculpture is set to be unveiled by MacDonald along with Ron Romero, executive director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 and guitarist Jim Babjak of the Smithereens at 2 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Stone Pony Summer Stage.

“Since the guitar has been created right here in New Jersey, with my fabrication team out of Allied Environmental Signage in Farmingdale, it seems quite relevant to unveil it at the most famous club on the east coast…perhaps in the USA,” said MacDonald in a statement.

Following its showing at the Stone Pony, Gigantar will make its way across five states on an open flatbed truck courtesy of Legacy Express Trucking, stopping at several historical sites along the way to its final destination, adorning the entrance to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 located in downtown Joliet, IL.

Gigantar is set to reach its new home on January 20 and a celebration at the museum is planned where guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and a long-time friend to MacDonald, will be unveiling the sculpture.

“I, and my team, ran into many obstacles while sculpting this amazingly large piece including materials price-gouging, aluminum product scarcity and of course COVID. With all that is happening in the world today…the art itself never left the station,” said MacDonald, adding, “After the roller coaster of events — we will finally see Gigantar in all its glory and greatest form."

MacDonald has created artwork for many in the entertainment industry as well as the worlds of sports and politics including Cheap Trick, The Beatles, Slyvester Stallone, James Dean, Jackie Kennedy, Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Princess Diana of Wales, JFK Jr. and more.

MacDonald was given the title, “The World’s Greatest Beatles Artist” by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, England in 1997.

Her pieces also can be seen at Graceland, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, casinos in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and more.

“Gigantar will be the museum’s icon,” said Romero in a statement. “We are thrilled with the work Shannon has done and we can’t wait to show it to music lovers throughout Illinois and the world.”

Follow Gigantar’s journey to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages and use #ilrr66gigantar to share your own photos.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that preserves the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois while educating visitors about the state’s rich music history.











