Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Boxing Scene
Donaire Sends Notice To Team Moloney On Title Bid: I Am Not Relinquishing My Position In WBC
Nonito Donaire is prepared to stand his ground for as long as it takes to secure his shot at a fourth bantamweight title reign. The former four-division champion refuses to abandon his current place in line within the WBC 118-pound rankings, especially with the title now available. Donaire was identified as the number-two contender, one place behind mandatory challenger Jason Moloney during the annual WBC convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Insider
Oscar De La Hoya On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Contract: “Deadline For Me Is Monday”
So it appears that the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight that has reportedly been set for April isn’t really set after all. “I have no contract,” Garcia promoter Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Sunday, “deadline for me is Monday or I’m moving on. #DavisGarcia.” Suffice to say, speculation has been running wild, with some claiming the fight was never going to happen, while others argue that De La Hoya is simply playing negotiation games here. The truth, however, is that a contract has never been signed for a hoped for Davis-Garcia bout. All the talk about the fight being set, while extremely promising, has always rang at least a bit hollow.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
worldboxingnews.net
Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Column: In renaming track in honor of Allyson Felix, USC chooses character over cash
USC announced Wednesday its track will be renamed to honor Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympics history.
Reports: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match set for Feb. 25
Perhaps the third time will be the charm. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally will throw down in February. Paul (6-0) meets Fury (8-0) in a boxing match Feb. 25. The pair originally was scheduled to fight on two occasions, but Fury withdrew from both. Reporter Ariel Helwani was first to announce the date.
If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people
“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
