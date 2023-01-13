So it appears that the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight that has reportedly been set for April isn’t really set after all. “I have no contract,” Garcia promoter Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Sunday, “deadline for me is Monday or I’m moving on. #DavisGarcia.” Suffice to say, speculation has been running wild, with some claiming the fight was never going to happen, while others argue that De La Hoya is simply playing negotiation games here. The truth, however, is that a contract has never been signed for a hoped for Davis-Garcia bout. All the talk about the fight being set, while extremely promising, has always rang at least a bit hollow.

2 DAYS AGO