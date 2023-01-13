ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Mama Cougar Defends Cubs From Attacking Black Bear, Runs Him Up A Tree

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6UtG_0kEC2gxu00

Man, there’s nothing better than watching a mama cougar in action (come on, get your mind out of the gutter.)

Cougars are some of the most ferocious creatures on the planet. Checking in as the fourth largest wild cat species worldwide, males can reach almost 8 feet long (including tail) while females come in just under 7 feet. Males weight an average of 150 pounds with females around 120, which is pretty freaking big, especially when you take into account the razor sharp claws and fangs.

Cougars have a large range, starting way up north in the Canadian Yukon and ending way down south in the lower Andes mountains in Chile, meaning they’ve evolved to defend themselves against an enormous array of competitors.

Although the mature cougar has no natural predators, bears are known to take advantage of a cougar’s kill by rushing in and scaring the cat off.

But sometimes, when the opportunity presents itself, bears will try to scoop up a cougar cub for a quick snack.

Which is exactly what a black bear tried in this video.

Two cubs were temporarily separated from their mother who may have been looking for something to feed them when the bear decided to make its move.

This was by no means the biggest bear, looking to be an adolescent itself, but I’d be remiss to say if it just acted a bit quicker it may have been able to snatch one of the little guys and get away with a quick bite. But alas, it took its time, and that allowed the mother to sense something amiss and come back to defend her babies.

Right from the start, although there was still a size difference, the cougar showed a clear speed and aggression advantage over the black bear, who was almost stunned that the cat was fighting back. At one point the cougar takes a ferocious swing at the bear’s face and appears to have gotten a claw in its eyes, possibly blinding the bear.

After going back to check on her cubs, the cougar makes a few more advances at the bear, eventually forcing it to run up a tree, where bears are typically safe from an attacker, but once again, the bear’s immaturity come back to bite him. (Literally).

The cougar flew up the tree after him, and unfortunately that’s where this clip cuts off, but man it did not look good for our bear friend.

Would have loved to how this one eventually played out, but I’m going to assume the cat won.

Just goes to show you, never mess with a baby when their mother’s around. You don’t want that smoke.

Comments / 5

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras

A wild rumble between two massive brown bears was caught on tape recently via hidden cameras. And the footage is nothing less than intense!. The footage was shot near a wildlife area in Finland that is operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre, reports note, per Unofficial Networks. The brawl is made even more intense by the multiple perspectives we get via three separate hidden cameras.
Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
New York Post

Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear

Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate. The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast. Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him. The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows. The...
Whiskey Riff

A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound

If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

See a Moose Knock Off His Own Antlers and Freak Himself Out

When a moose ambled up to Tyra Bogert's Houston, Alaska, home and got captured on her doorbell camera, that alone would've been pretty cool. But then, after standing still for a while, the moose innocently shook his head -- and the camera captures his antlers completely falling off, giving ol' Bullwinkle a good fright.
HOUSTON, AK
Whiskey Riff

Moose Dives Headfirst Off A Cliff, Casually Swims Away Like Nothing Happened

And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
Outsider.com

Fox With Only Two Legs Filmed Walking Around in Person’s Backyard Garden in Wild Viral Video

An absolutely bonkers video going viral shows a fox with impressive mobility. This is despite the fact it only has front legs. Despite its visually obvious physical deformity, the animal appears to be otherwise healthy. Clearly, it’s gotten used to life without back legs. The video shows the fox with its nose to the ground on the hunt in someone’s backyard over in Derbyshire County, England.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy