London School of Economics and Political Science Launches £50M Accelerator for Social Unicorns
London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has launched an accelerator devoted to backing social unicorns. £50M 100x Impact Accelerator will assist two cohorts of ten social enterprises yearly, with 70% of those coming from rising markets. The accelerator is searching for scale-up influence organisations which have a confirmed mannequin.
Poor cloud architecture and operations are killing cloud ROI
I’ve lined the dearth of cloud ROI right here a terrific deal, so I don’t need to proceed to harp on it. Though the opinions fluctuate enormously on the causes, a couple of issues are clear to me. First, these are largely self-inflected wounds. If the cloud didn’t...
How digital accessibility will change the landscape of global medical communications
Whereas pharma has been making an attempt onerous to develop into patient-centric and/or patient-inclusive, public belief within the business is at an all-time low. A 2021 survey discovered that solely 50% of the folks within the UK and Canada and 47% within the US belief pharma. The scenario in India is much better; 80% of the folks belief the business. Sufferers, caregivers, and the general public basically desire a seat on the desk, relatively than being mere spectators whereas healthcare suppliers (HCPs), pharmaceutical firms, and coverage makers take healthcare selections for them. COVID-19, particularly, confirmed us the significance of clear scientific communication.
Federated Learning on AWS with FedML: Health analytics without sharing sensitive data – Part 1
This weblog publish is co-written with Chaoyang He and Salman Avestimehr from FedML. Analyzing real-world healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) knowledge poses a number of sensible challenges, equivalent to distributed knowledge silos, lack of enough knowledge at any single web site for uncommon occasions, regulatory pointers that prohibit knowledge sharing, infrastructure requirement, and price incurred in making a centralized knowledge repository. As a result of they’re in a extremely regulated area, HCLS companions and prospects search privacy-preserving mechanisms to handle and analyze large-scale, distributed, and delicate knowledge.
Adult skin fibroblast state change in murine wound healing
EPFL scientists made a breakthrough in fighting against immunotherapy-resistant cancers
Immunotherapy can deal with most cancers by reprogramming the affected person’s immune system to focus on the tumor. With a number of documented circumstances of long-term remission, this revolutionary technique has had a considerable impression on the care of most cancers sufferers. Nevertheless, many sufferers both don’t reply to...
The Bug Factory Receives Investment from Maughan Capital
The Bug Factory, a London, UK-based startup which designs and builds eco-growing pods for the cultivation of mealworm, obtained an funding from Maughan Capital. The quantity of the del was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds speed up development, broaden operations and its enterprise attain.
The advancing language of AI
Arms up, anyone who’s sufficiently old to recollect ELIZA. That “pure language” program got here out of MIT within the mid-Nineteen Sixties and brought about a flurry of curiosity by creating textual content conversations on-line that fooled some individuals into considering they had been coping with a human being. Its limitations rapidly grew to become obvious, nevertheless, and ELIZA retreated to the land of educational analysis, the primary of an extended string of debunked claims about software program that communicated “similar to an individual.”
Deciphering Data Science and Machine Learning
We regularly hear information science talked about in the identical breath as machine studying. Whereas they’re distinct, the 2 fields are additionally carefully intertwined. This may make it complicated to these on the periphery of the sector, resulting in uncertainty or hesitation that may inadvertently stymie the work of...
Scientists identified a potential target for high blood pressure control
Hypertension is a modifiable threat issue for coronary heart illness. Practically half of these with hypertension or different illnesses that have an effect on blood strain can’t decrease their blood strain to the specified stage of 120/80 mmHg. Genetic research-driven advances in our understanding of illness processes could end in simpler medical interventions.
