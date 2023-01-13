Read full article on original website
Why Is There Controversy Over This Bismarck Traffic Light?
I spent at least ten minutes surfing The Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page this morning. I make this pretty much a daily routine for me, once again I feel like I'm catching up on what's going on in Bismarck and Mandan. If you find yourself new to social media, OR Facebook, check out BPRN - for most of you that are already familiar with this colorful source ( I call it that for several reasons ) you know just how entertaining it could be when you have people voicing their opinions. Sometimes though it can lead to a few people that seem to love to "stir the pot" - then of course we read a volley of back-and-forth negative jabs towards each other, and we don't need that ( usually a moderator from BPRN will put an end to the bickering if it becomes too hostile )
Destination Dakota: Bait and tackle your next catch in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Right now, it’s a pleasant start to January, with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Prime time to fire up the auger and drill some holes on the ice. Thousands of people all over the state have already ventured out ice fishing. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one local tackle shop […]
Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
Will you marry me? One sign company offering a free proposal in Bismarck
Co-owner Leah Stanley says for the next two weeks, they're looking for somebody who'd like a free proposal sign.
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
BisMan: Did You Know There’s A Bar That Will Serve You Alcohol Until 2 A.M.?
Yes, there's a bar that will serve you until 2AM, but it's not technically in Bismarck. You might not know it, but just north of town, Crossroads Tavern does something other bars in the area can't do. --They serve past 1 AM. Bismarck vs. Burleigh County. If you live in...
Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan. The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was...
Bismarck man arrested in Monday morning shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say they arrested a man after a shooting that happened at a mobile home park. Police arrested Joe Laster-Sims, after they say he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it happened at the Hay Creek mobile […]
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision
UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
State Capitol Hearing: House Bill 1171 will ban the force of abortion on women
The bill will prohibit anyone from forcing or coercing a woman to get an abortion. There is a law similar to this that was passed several years ago.
Hey Guy – When Are You Coming Out To Bismarck?
I mean Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is WAY past due to come and visit Bismarck and Mandan. If he were to ask you to show him around, what local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan. Here are some starters...
New Boutique Opening In Bismarck
If you're the type of person who likes to shop local, here's another way you can do just that. There's a new boutique coming to town; here's what you need to know. First, I have to admit, when I hear the word/name "Pearl" my mind immediately goes to Mr. Crab's daughter from SpongeBob SquarePants. Second, don't judge me.
Bismarck “For The Love Of The Game”-As Pure As It Gets ( Photos )
Someone asked me "WHY are you writing an article on this?" I have a billion reasons WHY, but just one will do - because it is "As pure as it gets". Almost every kid growing up has emulated their favorite heroes and dreamt about scoring the winning touchdown, the sad reality is that MOST will never make it to the pros. They eventually get a job, raise a family, and just stick to watching sports on television. Here in Bismarck, there is a group of people who get together Sunday nights "For The Love Of The Game" - at the new Capital Ice Complex/Schaumberg Arena and Wachter Arena. Like getting together for coffee at their favorite place, these men and woman of all ages lace up their skates, put on a jersey, and do what they LOVE to do the most - play hockey.
