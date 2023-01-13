ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Barkley calls Jones 'an elite QB' after standout playoff debut

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continued to silence his critics with a historic playoff debut in Sunday's wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and at least 70 rushing yards in a postseason game, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

Report: Ravens to play both Huntley, Brown vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens declined to name a starting quarterback Friday and plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a PCL sprain that forced him to miss the...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM

The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theScore

Source: Chargers leaning toward retaining Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers are strongly considering keeping head coach Brandon Staley, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Staley, 40, is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, according to Schultz. He's currently earning close to $4 million per season. The Chargers continue to have ongoing...
theScore

USC's Addison declares for 2023 NFL Draft

USC receiver Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of Monday's deadline. Addison is widely expected to be a first-round pick and is in contention to be the first wideout selected in April. Addison won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after producing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Ohio State's Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist in both his seasons as a starter, is expected to be a top-five selection and one of the first quarterbacks picked in April's draft. "This process has been difficult, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
theScore

Luka declines to rank LeBron: 'I just enjoy great basketball players'

LeBron James' ranking among the all-time greatest NBA players continues to be a popular topic, but Luka Doncic isn't interested in taking part in the discussion. When asked Friday where he would rank the Los Angeles Lakers star, Doncic declined to provide an answer. "I'm not doing the rankings stuff,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Marlins among few teams considering Chapman

The Miami Marlins are one of a few clubs contemplating signing reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Chapman, who lives in Florida, is a free agent after coming off the worst season of his stellar 13-year career. The left-hander posted a 4.46 ERA with 1.43 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over 43 appearances with the New York Yankees.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal

The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
KANSAS CITY, MO

