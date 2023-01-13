Read full article on original website
Justin Tuck
3d ago
He didn't even have to bid on the job. It was awarded to him. But it might as well have been a marxist practice to carry out a marxist project.
Reply(1)
15
Carol Walker
4d ago
as if anyone could erase history..it only becomes more memorable...and stronger...and those try to change names or erect new statues or names of schools, etc, will find these will be totally unremarkable and useless symbols of infantile arrogance and ignorance.
Reply
12
Leroy Dennis
3d ago
It's wrong to rewrite history to change minimums or to write it the way you think it should be the facts speak for themselves and it seems like the left is afraid of the facts and the true story about the Civil War
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Comments / 20