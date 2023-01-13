Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
dexerto.com
Messi is a Pokemon fan whose life perfectly mirrors Ash Ketchum’s
After learning of Lionel Messi’s love for Pokemon, fans have concluded that the footballer actually has much in common with Ash Ketchum. Lionel Messi led Argentina to its 2022 FIFA World Cup when late last year after a victory against France. Of course, the World Cup champion made headlines around the globe.
dexerto.com
Scovillain weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Scovillain is a brand new creature with a unique typing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here are its weaknesses and resistances to help you defeat it. There are loads of new Pokemon to discover across Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, but one of the most interesting is Scovillain, the Spicy Pepper Pokemon that has two heads: One green pepper and one red pepper.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 streamers prove that Blizzard actually “stealth-nerfed” voice line spam
Overwatch 2 streamers FlatsOW, A_Seagull, Skiesti, and emongg proved that Blizzard has “stealth-nerfed” spamming voice lines by testing it in-game. Overwatch 2’s balance has always had controversy surrounding it. With higher-tier players being blasted by Sojourn and the whole community agreeing that Roadhog is unethical, Blizzard has struggled to keep the game in a balanced state since release.
dexerto.com
Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends
The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground. While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
dexerto.com
NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil hit with Twitch ban
Koil, the owner of the iconic GTA RP server NoPixel, has been hit with a Twitch ban for an undisclosed amount of time. GTA RP fans will likely know Koil from his various roles across the NoPixel community. Not only is he the owner of the server, but he also acts as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, playing various characters and supporting roles throughout its lifespan.
dexerto.com
3DS owners need to download Pokemon Bank and Poke Transporter before eShop closes
Nintendo is shutting down the 3DS eShop on March 27, 2023, and Pokemon fans need to download Pokemon Bank & Poke Transporter before it’s too late. Thanks to link cables, wireless trading, and a few pieces of software, players can transfer their beloved partner Pokemon from Gen 1 all the way to Gen 9 and beyond. But that could soon come to an end for some trainers.
dexerto.com
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
dexerto.com
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
dexerto.com
xQc ‘wins’ Amouranth interview in order to restart his Twitch podcast
Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel ‘won’ an interview with Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa from her stream as he looks to revive his Twitch-focused podcast. While he made his name on Twitch through Overwatch, xQc’s stream have become a variety show over the last few years, as he continues to play games but also dips into other content.
dexerto.com
Upcoming Overwatch 2 books hint at PvE campaign content, new heroes and maps
A pair of upcoming Overwatch 2 books may indicate when players can expect to see the PvE content in 2023 along with some new heroes and maps in the seasons ahead. Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PvE story will finally be able to get their hands on the campaign content later this year. While when remains a mystery for now, upcoming OW2 books may provide some insight into when it will launch.
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast reveals Valorant team is costing tens of thousands a month
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has shared details about how much he is spending on his Valorant team each month. The OfflineTV star revealed his Valorant team on January 9, called ‘Disguised’, ahead of the open qualifiers for NA Challengers, the second-tier competition in Riot Games’ circuit.
dexerto.com
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond review – a film just for fans
The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie is likely going to be an enjoyable experience for fans of the show, but not for anyone else. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is certainly an imaginative concept, one you wouldn’t expect to become such a big franchise. And yet it has, with a new movie, Scarlet Bond, releasing soon in cinemas across the globe.
dexerto.com
Tribes of Midgard Season 4: The Witch Saga brings farming & new bosses
Tribes of Midgard has released its fourth season, the Witch Saga, introducing new content. Players will be able to farm, enjoy crossplay, and battle Hel in the freezing depths of Niflheim. Tribes of Midgard is a survival co-op that mixes the intensity of battle and base building with Norse mythology....
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
