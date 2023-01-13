ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
950 PCAs Waiting On Background Checks

Hundreds of personal care assistants are stuck in limbo due to a backlog of background checks in Minnesota. WCCO reports around 950 people are waiting for their background checks to clear before they can start getting paid. Tammy Heuer told the news outlet she submitted her background check to the Minnesota Department of Human Services nearly three months ago, but it’s still processing. She also said Cambridge home care agency that hired her is otherwise ready to get her working. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said they’re working to resolve the high volume of applications, but most are typically cleared within a couple of days.
New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters. Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week. Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area. Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What do DFL lawmakers mean by 'fully funding' schools in the state?

Governor Tim Walz unveiled a piece of his two-year budget today focused on kids, families, and education. Walz, a former teacher who was endorsed by the state’s largest teacher’s union said during his inaugural address that he’ll propose the largest investment in public education in Minnesota history. The governor’s ideas dovetail with those of the DFL-controlled legislature, which aim to fund English Language Learner and special education programs and provide menstrual products and free meals to students.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Faribault, MN
