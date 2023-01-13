Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) North Dakota may be known for its wide open plains and rolling hills, but it was once home to some remarkable dinosaurs. Many of these creatures resided in the state millions of years ago, leaving their mark on the history of prehistoric life. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the rarely-seen Therizinosaurus, these ancient animals provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Earth during this time.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
kfgo.com
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations
We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota House bill would penalize false harassment claims
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill introduced in the North Dakota House would make it a crime to level false claims of discrimination or sexual harassment. House Bill 1256 says a person making allegations later found to be frivolous and false would be guilty of a Class C felony. Anyone encouraging a false allegation claim would be guilty of a misdemeanor. The bill was introduced by Grand Forks Republican Representative Eric Murphy.
State Capitol Hearing: House Bill 1171 will ban the force of abortion on women
The bill will prohibit anyone from forcing or coercing a woman to get an abortion. There is a law similar to this that was passed several years ago.
Here’s How Much North Dakota’s Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
Driving is expensive for many reasons; rising gas prices, insurance -- the list goes on and on. Have you ever wondered how much North Dakota drivers are paying for road and bridge repairs each year? Analysts with Quote Wizard did a study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season, which begins this coming Monday, January 23rd on ABC. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality...
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
wdayradionow.com
Triple-A North Dakota wants move over law to apply to disabled vehicles
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new law could change how travelers move along North Dakota roads, highways, and interstates. Officials with Triple-A North Dakota are pushing for the state's Slow Down, Move Over law to apply to disabled vehicles. The bill would require drivers in North Dakota to slow down or...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
