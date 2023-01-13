ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) North Dakota may be known for its wide open plains and rolling hills, but it was once home to some remarkable dinosaurs. Many of these creatures resided in the state millions of years ago, leaving their mark on the history of prehistoric life. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the rarely-seen Therizinosaurus, these ancient animals provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Earth during this time.
MONTANA STATE
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House bill would penalize false harassment claims

(Fargo, ND) -- A bill introduced in the North Dakota House would make it a crime to level false claims of discrimination or sexual harassment. House Bill 1256 says a person making allegations later found to be frivolous and false would be guilty of a Class C felony. Anyone encouraging a false allegation claim would be guilty of a misdemeanor. The bill was introduced by Grand Forks Republican Representative Eric Murphy.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show

Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season, which begins this coming Monday, January 23rd on ABC. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality...
FARGO, ND
KX News

The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

US 103.3

