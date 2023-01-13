Read full article on original website
Related
TravelPulse
Spain Expects 2023 Tourism Revenue to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
A new industry study found that revenue from tourism companies in Spain is expected to grow by 4.7 percent over the totals registered in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down international travel. According to Reuters.com, industry group Exceltur found that Spain’s hotels, resorts, transport companies, car rentals and entertainment...
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Africa
A new year means new opportunities to travel, and destinations across Africa, from Egypt to Rwanda to South Africa, are becoming more popular for their cultural heritage and conservation efforts. In fact, animals are synonymous with this continent, probably moreso than any other continent in the world (except Antarctica, perhaps, because who doesn't love penguins?). Another big draw to this continent is heritage travel, especially for members of the African diaspora in the Americas.
TravelPulse
ETS Tours Offering New Air-Inclusive Packages & Advisor FAM Opportunity
Leading faith-based travel brand ETS Tours launched a new category of offers, HOT DEALS, with three vacation tour packages including international airfare out of New York, all priced under $3,000. It’s also reminding travel advisors that there are still openings available for the May 23, 2023 Egypt FAM trip, where...
Comments / 0