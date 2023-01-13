ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry’s Most Candid Quotes About Being a Father to Archie and Lili: ‘I Have a Family to Protect’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QoaC_0kEBmo4K00

A new chapter in his life. Prince Harry' s journey to becoming a father was years in the making — and the royal has offered glimpses at how the major milestone has affected him.

The Duke of Sussex hinted at his plans to become a father amid his romance with Meghan Markle . “I, of course, I would love to have kids," he told The Telegraph in 2017, noting that he has had practice as a godfather. "I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends’ [kids]. Actually, only five or six.”

Harry continued: “I’d like to think [I am a good godfather]. But I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. I’ve actually had a lot of practice for that.”

Later that year, Harry announced his engagement to Meghan after one year of dating. The couple t ied the knot in 2018 and later expanded their family with son Archie.

For the Better Up CIO, his first child's arrival sparked a shift in his view of the world.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them and a future full of possibility and opportunity,” Harry wrote in a June 2020 letter for African Parks' annual report, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.”

Following his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, the trio moved to California.

According to Harry, the move offered them the opportunity to live a more private life with their son. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see Archie be able to be outside," Harry said about Archie during an August 2020 video chat.

In June 2021, Harry and Meghan announced the arrival of their daughter . "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they said in a statement at the time. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

After watching his family grow, Harry gushed about his little girl . "Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," he said during a video call with WellChild Awards recipients in October 2022.

Scroll on for Harry's most candid quotes about fatherhood:

Comments / 33

Jami Southard
5d ago

what a pathetic excuse of a man. he put his family in danger for a few dollars and a reality show. I say reality loosely.

Reply
28
marcia Jorgenson
5d ago

you just put targets on all of your family. Who brags about war. Please get out of Hollywood. Get some help please...

Reply(1)
31
Janet Tait
4d ago

He definitely isn't a good father since throwing his entire family under the bus, thus cutting his kids off from their family members.

Reply
11
Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
netflixjunkie.com

Duke Wants To Be The King! Royal Experts Weighs On How Harry and Megha Are “bitterly jealous” Of William and Kate

At this point, Prince Harry and Meghan must have become immune to all the blatant criticism and backlashes targeted at them. Ever since the Duke and the Duchess released their tell-all bombshell docuseries controversies have become the new norm for the Sussex couple. Royals Experts are not tired of bad-mouthing the couple with their theories. Prince Harry and Meghan are not tired of giving them a reason to. Then enter, Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Kate.
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

283K+
Followers
27K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy