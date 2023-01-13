Read full article on original website
EPCOT’s Figment-Inspired Treats Keep Coming With the Newest Passholder Special
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has arrived at this Disney Park, with the event running through February 20, 2023. This fan-favorite annual festival celebrates all forms of art, with live drawing, painting, and chalk art demonstrations, opportunities to purchase authentic works from renowned artists, the Disney on BROADWAY live music series, themed outdoor kitchens, and so much more.
The Newest DOLE Whip Flavors at Walt Disney World You Have to Try
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best theme park snacks anywhere with the likes of churros, corn dog nuggets, Mickey premium ice cream bars, Mickey-shaped pretzels, popcorn (and its accompanying souvenir buckets), and so much more. Of course, one of the most popular Disney snacks...
VIDEO: Check Out a Close Encounter With This Fan-Favorite Flightless Bird at Animal Kingdom
Out of all the theme parks that make up Walt Disney World Resort, it comes as no surprise that Animal Kingdom is the wildest!. From close encounters with dinosaurs to yetis, to the inhabitants of Pandora, to larger-than-life insects, to real-life wild animals, the thrills Guests can find at Animal Kingdom are unrivaled at Walt Disney World. But it isn’t all thrilling; much of Animal Kingdom’s attractions are just as traditionally enthralling as other Disney Parks. Guests can find live performances, educational entertainment, and even interactions with face characters.
Is This Walt Disney World Park Permanently Closing Its Doors?
At the end of 2022, an article was published asking one fateful question: Is Animal Kingdom closing its doors for good?. The article claims that Animal Kingdom will close not long after its 25th anniversary (April 22, 2023). However, there’s very little evidence for this. Animal Kingdom is indeed...
Magic Kingdom Area Impacted by Fireworks Accident
After a pyrotechnic accident within the Magic Kingdom during a fireworks performance, the Walt Disney World Resort closed areas of Fantasyland to Guests. As part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration, Walt Disney World debuted Disney Enchantment, a new nighttime spectacular within Magic Kingdom Park, including fireworks and other special effects. However, compared to its predecessor, Happily Ever After, many Guests reacted to the anniversary performance with less than satisfactory reviews, potentially prompting its swift removal once the 50th celebration ends this March.
Disney Parks Characters to Receive New Outfits For Disney100 Celebration
Some of your favorite Disney Parks costumed characters will receive brand-new outfits as part of the Walt Disney Studios’ Disney100 Celebration. The 100 Years of Wonder event kicks off on January 27 at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California and continues across all Disney Parks worldwide! In fact, each month, Disney will celebrate some of its iconic characters with the monthly “Wonder of…” special feature across its theme parks and Resorts.
This Disney Resort Amenity Is Back for the First Time Since 2020!
Most of the Walt Disney World Resort has returned to “normal,” and some of the latest news out of the Orlando Parks and Resorts have even taken this a step further by reinstating amenities that were removed years before the pandemic changed things. Health and safety restrictions (like...
Automated Cameras Just Replaced More PhotoPass Cast Members at Walt Disney World
Character meet and greets have continued to expand and reopen at the Walt Disney World Resort since the theme parks reopened in the summer of 2020. While every single character experience once offered has not yet returned to each Disney Park and Resort, the majority of the most popular meet and greets have returned, but there is one catch with the latest location to reopen.
Disney World’s Latest Immersive Experience May Be Struggling to Entice Guests
The Walt Disney World Resort has seen several new experiences open to Guests over the last year, including attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, new dining experiences like the BoardWalk Deli at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and even a new fully immersive two-day adventure aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
Disney Is Looking for Character Performers for Its Newest Themed Land
Last week, we reported on Disney California Adventure Park’s newest change: the retheming of Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo. Now, we’re here to report a fun update on the situation!. During last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that California Adventure Park’s Pacific Wharf would be rethemed into...
Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month
Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What is the DisneylandForward Expansion? An Unofficial Project Guide
If you follow Disney Parks news or perhaps attended the most recent D23 Expo, then you may be familiar with the proposed DisneylandForward expansion, which will allow Disneyland to utilize existing space to create new theme park experiences. However, as the project remains in its early infancy, a lot of discrepancy and confusion surrounds the details of this future expansion.
