Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Yardbarker
Flyers D Ivan Provorov declines to wear Pride Night jersey in warmups, cites religious beliefs
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not skate in pre-game warmups against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night because he declined to wear the team-issued Pride Night jersey designed to celebrate the LGTBQ+ community, sources told Daily Faceoff. Provorov was the only Flyers player to not participate in warmups. He...
Yardbarker
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
It’s been another tough go for the Chicago Blackhawks this season as the club toils near the NHL’s basement on the heels of a 27th-place finish a season ago. As the 2023 NHL trade deadline approaches and with Connor Bedard ripe for the taking with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Blackhawks are going to be a team to watch as we move toward the March 3 deadline.
Yardbarker
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
Yardbarker
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Comments / 0