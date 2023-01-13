ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitchybougoise
4d ago

I have an obsession with Buttigieg’s ignorance over trucks, planes, buses, trains…and he’s transportation secretary. Why???? He knows nothing .

Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

this is what you get when you hire based on lifestyle and not qualifications. he won't fix anything because he doesn't know how. this article is ridiculous no one cares about his maternity leave, just more excuses and deflection.

jjbird
4d ago

I think it's the point that people need to know that this man is useless as a transportation secretary! or whatever his position is called! we have paid for his transportation and he pretends to ride a bike to work two blocks away when he drives in an SUV halfway there. I think the point of the matter is everything has suffered under him planes trains automobiles etc and apparently he wants to run for president? good grief!

