ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LObrM_0kEBf6lC00

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball in front of New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (49) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp

Jul 28, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talks with the media during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Jerry Jones: Brett Maher's issues has Cowboys considering 2 kickers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher might have competition, or friendly company, when Dallas visits the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night with four missed extra-point attempts. Maher finally connected on a PAT in the fourth quarter. "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I talked to...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wyoming News

Tom Brady is noncommittal on future after season-ending loss

Tom Brady, his voice cracking, thanked the Tampa Bay organization and the media late Monday night after the Buccaneers had their season end with a 31-14 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild-card playoff game. However, the 45-year-old quarterback did not state whether he plans to return to the Buccaneers, seek another NFL destination or head into retirement. "I love this organization, it's a great place to...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wyoming News

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday. The move come three days after the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game. The comeback loss serves as the third-largest in NFL postseason history. Lombardi and Day were among the initial staff members hired by head coach Brandon Staley in 2021. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy