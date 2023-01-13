Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 200 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Here’s How You Can Meet Nothing More at Indiana’s Historic Victory Theatre
Getting to go backstage and meet your favorite band is an experience that every music fan should get to experience at least once in their life and we have your chance at a VIP Meet & Greet with Nothing More!. 2023 Headline Tour. In 2022,. released its sixth studio album,...
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
vincennespbs.org
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
wevv.com
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
NBC Chicago
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
104.1 WIKY
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
103GBF
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0