Evansville, IN

103GBF

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
103GBF

Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media

The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 200 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction

Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

House fire in Vincennes this morning

There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently

A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New face joins race for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023

Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper church wraps up major renovations

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
JASPER, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good

Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
OWENSBORO, KY
