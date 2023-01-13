Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters — just like she wanted. After her sudden and tragic passing last week, fans were left wondering who would be inheriting her father Elvis Presley’s famous estate. The Memphis, Tenn., property — which is in a trust — will benefit Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People on Monday. Not only did Lisa Marie grow up in that home, but it’s also where Elvis died in 1977 when he was 42 and she was 9. Graceland was left to Lisa Marie — Elvis’ only child...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO