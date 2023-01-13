ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
95.3 MNC

Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase

Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest

An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6000 block of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Gared V. Peters reported damage to a storage shed door. Damage up to $400. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Security changes go into effect at County-City Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
SOUTH BEND, IN

