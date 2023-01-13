Read full article on original website
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
95.3 MNC
Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase
Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man was arrested over the weekend after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a swamp in Marshall County while driving drunk. Marshall County Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on 13th Road just west of U.S. 31 on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 2:45 a.m.
Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated
A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road. He’s also charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
95.3 MNC
Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest
An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
WNDU
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6000 block of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Gared V. Peters reported damage to a storage shed door. Damage up to $400. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following...
Police plead for help solving case after couple found shot to death in Hobart apartment
Police in Hobart, Indiana are asking for help in solving a double homicide.
95.3 MNC
Dozens of agencies to take part in First Responders job fair set for Thursday
A first responders job fair is taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 1208 E. Douglas Road in Mishawaka on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions. The event is free to attend.
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
KDPS officer arrested in Georgia for fraud
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.
WNDU
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
