(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO