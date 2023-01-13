ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Gifts of Bicycles are Changing the Direction for Some in the Murfreesboro Area

(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro…. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, told WGNS News the importance of the bikes…. Many of those who...
Watertown antique shop closing this month

A quarter-century-old Watertown business will shutter its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31, its owner said, and will be missed dearly by locals and day-trippers alike. Jim’s Antiques has been open “eight days a week” since late November 1996. However, it’s more about three-quarters-of-a-century-old shopkeeper Jim Amero than his curiosity shop.
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening

Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Averitt adds Davis, Saylor to Board of Directors

Pictured above – Mark Davis, Averitt’s vice president of pricing and traffic. The board oversees the growth of the organization, ensuring Averitt has a clear vision for the future through innovation. Cookeville – During its 2022 annual meeting, the Averitt Express board of directors added two new members:...
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
