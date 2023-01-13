Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com
Gifts of Bicycles are Changing the Direction for Some in the Murfreesboro Area
(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro…. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, told WGNS News the importance of the bikes…. Many of those who...
wilsonpost.com
Watertown antique shop closing this month
A quarter-century-old Watertown business will shutter its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31, its owner said, and will be missed dearly by locals and day-trippers alike. Jim’s Antiques has been open “eight days a week” since late November 1996. However, it’s more about three-quarters-of-a-century-old shopkeeper Jim Amero than his curiosity shop.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
New Sprouts Opening on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
A new Sprouts grocery store will open at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. The grand opening celebration takes place Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22. Enjoy live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers and more all weekend long!. Schedule of Grand Opening Weekend Events. Friday, January 20. 6:45am Ribbon...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
ucbjournal.com
Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening
Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
Residents question what’s happening with proposed Bellevue development
It's been over six months and the project hasn't made it to Metro's Planning Commission.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
32-mile natural gas pipeline project in Dickson County sparks controversy
When these neighbors say they have safety concerns about a new 32-mile gas pipeline project in Dickson County, it's because some of them have seen it go horribly before.
Driver rescued from Wilson County creek
Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.
Mark Your Calendar For the Mini-RC WinterJAM at Fairview Rec Center
Come one, come all mini-rc race fans – this is the venue, track, and race you have been waiting for! All skill and interest levels are welcome for this inaugural event at Fairview Recreation Center (871 Iron Bridge Road) in Columbia, TN. This pint sized, 1/16th scale (and smaller),...
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt adds Davis, Saylor to Board of Directors
Pictured above – Mark Davis, Averitt’s vice president of pricing and traffic. The board oversees the growth of the organization, ensuring Averitt has a clear vision for the future through innovation. Cookeville – During its 2022 annual meeting, the Averitt Express board of directors added two new members:...
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
